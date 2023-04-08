The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Columnists News Chicago

Here’s the advice Obama just gave Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson

The advice the former president had for the city’s new mayor-elect wasn’t about politics or policy.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Here’s the advice Obama just gave Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (left) and former President Barack Obama.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (left) and former President Barack Obama.

Sun-Times file

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama phoned Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on Saturday afternoon and gave him some advice — about parenting.

Johnson, 47, and his wife Stacie are the parents of sons Owen, 15; Ethan, 10, and daughter Braedyn, 8.

Obama, whose political career was launched from Chicago’s South Side, phoned Johnson, who lives in Austin on the West Side, and the two shared “an extended conversation,” a source close to Johnson told the Sun-Times.

“Obama spent a decent amount of time giving advice about raising a family with young kids while holding executive office,” I was told.

In addition, “Obama made a general offer of assistance and support as Johnson takes office.”

Johnson, a paid staffer for the Chicago Teachers Union and a Cook County Board member, will be sworn-in as Chicago’s 57th mayor on May 15 after beating Paul Vallas in Tuesday’s run-off election.

Obama — and former first lady Michelle — have written and spoken often about some of the tough times they went through while juggling their careers and raising their two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Michelle Obama has commented on the stress Obama’s political career put on their marriage.

While the Obama daughters now are young adults, they were toddlers when Obama was a state senator, commuting between their condo in Hyde Park and Springfield.

One of the advantages of being president, Obama would often say, was living above the office — that’s the White House — and being able to make it home for dinner. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, when he was Obama’s first chief of staff, often joked that he worked in a family friendly White House — that is, family friendly for the Obama family.

The Sun-Times was also told that Vice President Kamala Harris called Johnson on Wednesday. Later in the day, President Joe Biden phoned Johnson, also to congratulate him.

In the call with the president, Johnson pitched Chicago to be the host of the 2024 Democratic convention, where Biden will be nominated for a second term.

Chicago’s main rival for the convention is Atlanta with New York also bidding for the event.

Related

The host city convention decision is up to Biden. I was told a Democratic National Committee Technical Advisory Group, which advises Biden and his team, put Chicago’s bid on top. Biden has many factors — including politics — to consider.

Chicago’s push for the convention is easier with Vallas out of the picture. It would not have been a plus to have as mayor someone who played footsie with Republicans — and who had been critical of the president.

One of Chicago’s major building projects is the Obama Presidential Center, under construction in Jackson Park, with City Hall involved in many aspects of the development in and around the complex.

Next Up In Commentary
No one has all the answers to Chicago’s crime problem
A ‘redefine’ of DuSable Lake Shore Drive must make the iconic street more special, not less
Cody Bellinger gets first Cubs hit at Wrigley Field — one small step on long road back
Frightening storm and an obstinate pet
Black establishment leaders who backed Paul Vallas’ losing campaign against Brandon Johnson big losers in mayor’s election
Scratch misguided legislation that would ban declawing cats
The Latest
Lukas Reichel looks at the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Lukas Reichel’s NHL stint ending slightly early
Reichel will head back to Rockford — a bit earlier than planned — after the Blackhawks’ game Saturday against the Kraken. Taylor Raddysh, meanwhile, will miss the season’s final week with a groin injury.
By Ben Pope
 
Michael Kopech reacts after the Giants’ Thairo Estrada homered Monday in Chicago. (AP)
Michael Kopech suspects he tipped pitches, knows he must execute them better
White Sox’ Michael Kopech looks to rebound from awful start
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic set to reach milestone, but wants more
Playing 82 regular-season games would be quite the accomplishment for Vucevic in the regular-season finale on Sunday, but what the big man would really like to reach is game No. 85.
By Joe Cowley
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a downtown abortion rights rally in June 2022.
Abortion
Pritzker, Raoul say abortion pill access will be maintained in Illinois as court battle plays out
“Nothing has changed,” the governor said. He and the attorney general said people will continue to have access to mifepristone while the legal saga plays out in the courts.
By Violet Miller
 
Two men were killed in a West Side shooting Friday afternoon.
Crime
2 men shot dead in West Garfield Park
The men were standing on the street about Friday afternoon in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 