ENDORSEMENT: Anthony A. Beale for 9th Ward alderman

Far South Side

Ald. Anthony Beale’s focus has been to bring development and opportunity to the 9th Ward. A highlight of his fifth term came just two months ago when the U.S. Bank Pullman Community Center opened. It is a $20 million, privately financed 135,000-square-foot sports, recreation and educational center at 10355 S. Woodlawn. Kids finally have a place to play baseball. There are other signs of progress: The Pullman Historic District is enjoying a renaissance since former President Barack Obama designated it a national monument in 2015. A year ago, a Whole Foods Midwest Distribution Center opened in the ward. Beale also worked to get a new 95th Street Red Line CTA station. He’s pushing for a Red Line extension to 130th Street to come to fruition. Yet, the alderman acknowledges there is work to do. Crime has dipped but remains a big issue. Investment in the ward is uneven; there are food deserts and blighted areas. Among four candidates in this race, Beale is by far the most qualified to lead the ward for the next four years. He has our endorsement over social worker Cleopatra Watson, police officer Paul Collins and former Chicago Public Schools counselor Essie Hall.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com