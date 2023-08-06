The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
USWNT eliminated from Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks

The United States, which has a record four World Cup titles overall and was trying to win an unprecedented third consecutive tile, was eliminated in the Round of 16 for the first time in team history.

By  Anne M. Peterson | AP
   
Megan Rapinoe and Kristie Mewis embrace after the United States was eliminated from the Women’s World Cup by Sweden.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Lina Hurtig’s converted her penalty and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher fruitlessly argued she had saved Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line. The stadium played Abba’s “Dancing Queen in the stadium as the Swedes celebrated.

The Americans’ worst finish had been third place, three times.

It was the first match at this World Cup to go to extra time.

