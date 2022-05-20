Best THC Gummies: 6 Must-Try Brands and Products

Edible THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) products have enjoyed immense popularity in numerous regions worldwide, including the United States, ever since the late 19th century.

Today, many people residing in US states that have legalized the recreational and medicinal use of marijuana still prefer consuming ingestibles to smoking the substance. Unlike smoking marijuana, THC products are discreet and smoke-free.

If you are interested in marijuana treats, we will introduce you to a must-try product: THC gummies. You can use these chewable ingestibles to relax, improve sleep quality, or just enjoy life.

Below is an in-depth overview of six of the best THC gummy brands available today.

Top 6 THC Gummy Brands

Here is a comprehensive list comprising six must-try THC gummy brands:

1.Budder

Our top pick for gummy brands is Budder, a top-notch brand that supplies quality THC gummies, among other full -spectrum CBD (cannabidiol) products. This company is a sub-brand of Joy Organics.

Budder gummies are made from healthy, natural ingredients and priced reasonably. That makes them the perfect treat for any adult seeking a booze-free buzz or a remedy for chronic pain and similar conditions.

Budder gummies are doubtlessly the best edible products available on the market. These soft chews contain two primary ingredients: Delta-9 THC and CBD. Therefore, consuming them enables you to enjoy the combined benefits of both substances.

Delta-9 THC is a psychoactive compound that gets you high, positively alters your perception, and helps you relax. Although the CBD in these gummies won’t give you a euphoric high, it may make you mellow.

Budder Delta-9 THC gummies are yummy treats with three delicious flavors: pineapple, orange, and blueberry lemonade. These products are a splendid and delicious alternative to some other not-so-tasty cannabis-infused ingestibles.

This brand also offers two strengths with the flavors mentioned above: Beach Chill and Beach Buzz. Each beach chill gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 2.5mg of Delta-9 THC. And if you need a higher Delta-9 THC concentration in your gummies, Budder has you covered with beach buzz ingestibles. These have a whopping 5mg of Delta-9 THC on top of 25mg CBD.

Budder gummies are all-natural and made tastier using dye-free components. That makes them suitable for every user, especially vegans, seeking quality ingestibles made using organic ingredients.

Remember, organic products are the best choice for you because they contain fewer potentially harmful chemicals, including pesticides and herbicides. That is so because most farmers grow organic crops with natural fertilizers and use conventional techniques like crop rotation and traps to control weeds and pests.

All Budder products are hemp-derived and federally legal under the Farm Bill.

Pros

●Vegan-friendly

●Available in different flavors

●Third-party tested

●Free shipping policies

●90-day satisfaction guarantee

●Made in the USA

Cons

●Only available online as of now

Click here to view Budder’s line of THC gummies and edibles.

2.Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness ranks with some of the most popular companies that harness the tremendous benefits of hemp products today. Gummies are among the revered items offered by this brand. These are delicious cube-shaped ingestibles that are vegan, meaning they are gelatin-free and contain no animal products.

However, unlike our top pick, Exhale Wellness gummies are infused with Delta-8 THC extract. This psychoactive compound has similar effects as Delta-9 THC, but it’s less potent than its counterpart.

The chewable gummies availed by Exhale Wellness are also 100% organic and all-natural. Therefore, they are free from hazardous substances like chemical fertilizers, heavy metals, and different toxins.

Not to forget, these products have no artificial flavors or colors. That doesn’t mean they come with CBD’s bitter, earthy taste; far from it. Instead, Exhale Wellness experts use dye-free ingredients to ensure their customers have a fruity selection of delicious flavors.

Exhale Wellness gummies are third-party tested, and the brand guarantees satisfaction. If these products don’t meet your expectations, you may request a refund.

Pros

●High potency

●Cruelty-free

●100% natural ingredients

●Dairy-friendly

●Vegan-friendly

Cons

●Only available online

●Limited flavors and options

3.Hollyweed CBD

Hollyweed CBD is a renowned brand that offers outstanding D8 gummies. As the previous statement suggests, this brand infuses its chewable products with Delta-8 THC.

The Delta-8 present in Hollyweed CBD gummies generally produces mild euphoria and feelings of relaxation. But it can also make you happy and giddy or provide a cerebral buzz that will spike your sense of awareness and creativity without causing unwarranted lethargy or drowsiness.

Hollyweed CBD uses all-natural, vegan, and organic ingredients to manufacture its products. So, you can use them to unwind and improve overall well-being without worrying about the adverse effects of consuming GMOs (genetically modified organisms), pesticides, carcinogenic chemicals, synthetic compounds, etc.

Besides, Hollyweed’s professionals extract their Delta-8 THC from US-grown hemp. Therefore, you support local farmers and the national economy by buying their products.

Hollyweed Delta-8 gummies are available in 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg options. They also come in different shapes, sizes, and flavors.

Pros

●Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

●Affordable pricing

●Safe, organic ingredients

●Tasty treats

Cons

●Limited information available concerning options and flavors

●Currently supports online purchases only

4.Mr. Hemp Flower

Mr. Hemp Flower now offers top-notch, hemp-derived, full spectrum gummies infused with premium Delta-9 THC.

Each Mr. Hemp Flower gummy contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC as well as full spectrum terpenes and cannabinoids. The terpenes are highly aromatic, natural compounds that give the ingestibles great-tasting flavors and pleasing scents. This brand’s two popular gummy flavor options include watermelon and blue raspberry.

This company also offers its products in bottles of 30 gummies or packs of 5 gummies. Either way, rest assured the items you buy from Mr. Hemp Flower come from quality ingredients extracted from hemp grown in the best US regions, including Colorado, Washington, and Oregon.

In addition, Mr. Hemp Flower specialists use non-GMO hemp genetics to make the ingredients present in their THC gummies. So, you can comfortably consume them without risking long-term health effects associated with genetically modified organisms, including allergic reactions, antibacterial resistance, and cancer.

These experts also use only organic materials and a proprietary vegan-friendly formula to manufacture juicy gummies with a chewy texture. Therefore, if you are a strict vegan, Mr. Hemp Flower Delta-9 gummies are right up your alley.

Pros

●All-natural ingredients

●Great flavors

●High potency

●Zero artificial tastes

●15% discount on any product

Cons

●Only available on Mr. Hemp Flower’s official website

5.Diamond CBD

Diamond CBD is a reliable brand that crafts all products, including gummies, using a highly sustainable approach. The approach mainly focuses on eco-friendliness and relies on GMO-free, lab-tested products that are free of synthetics.

The weed gummies sold by this brand are primarily infused with Delta-8. That means you should expect a considerable buzz when you use them. But, this effect is likely to be smooth, encourage sleep, alleviate stress, and facilitate relaxation.

This company recently released new 10X Delta-8 Very Berry CBD + THC gummies. These come in different flavors, the most prominent being acai, strawberry, and blackberry. Besides these products, Diamond CBD makes numerous other non-GMO soft chews that are third-party certified.

Pros

●Different unique flavors

●Potent formula

●Reasonable refund policy

●Long-lasting buzz

Cons

●Express shipping only applies to orders totaling $100 or more

●Too many products to choose from

6.Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax makes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummies with tasty flavors like blueberry citrus, Caribbean cool, green apple, and guavaberry fruit. And, like other legal THC products, these have a maximum of 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Delta Extrax THC gummies incorporate safe, healthy ingredients like corn syrup, natural flavors, and organic hemp oil. They are also lab-tested to ensure no product is sub-par or harmful, either in raw or final form.

Pros

●Lab-tested products

●Numerous budget-friendly options

●Exceptional flavors

Cons

●Customers are often confused by the sheer number of available products

●You can only return packages if they are unopened

How to Choose THC Gummy Brands

If you think THC gummies are what you’ve been looking for, use the factors listed below to help you choose suitable products. They helped us identify and rank the products reviewed in the previous section indiscriminately.

Brand reputation

Brand reputation tells you if a particular company is trustworthy, desirable, and credible. A brand with said qualities is more likely to supply quality products and have a supportive, knowledgeable customer service team at your disposal.

Besides, since the hemp market is largely unregulated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), you should choose a reputable manufacturer that doesn’t take advantage of that fact. That is essential because the FDA doesn’t scrutinize each statement made by every gummy brand. Therefore, an unscrupulous company may publish misleading, ingenuine claims.

Check every brand’s reputation from various sources, including online customer feedback and user reviews. If most of these are positive, try out their products.

Third-party lab testing

Third-party testing is a quality control process involving independent organizations that review THC products to see if they adhere to specified standards. The lab results from third-party testing processes show a product’s purity, potency, and overall makeup.

Checking the results from a third-party lab test before buying and using a particular THC gummy brand is paramount. That is so because it’s the only foolproof way to ensure your gummies are safe, pure, and potent enough to satisfy your needs.

Third-party reports also come with the lab’s details. You can use these to contact the experts and confirm anything pertinent, including whether particular ingestibles are free of pollutants, toxins, pesticides, and other harmful substances.

THC content levels

Always confirm the THC level before buying gummies because it influences the effects significantly.

The vital thing to note is that consuming products with excessively high THC levels is inadvisable because it often leads to adverse side effects including agitation, panic attacks, impaired cognition, and memory problems.

Delta-9 vs. Delta-8 THC

Our listicle of the six best gummies has products that contain either Delta-8 or Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol. At this point, you may be wondering if these two are different and which substance is better.

The main difference between Delta-9 and Delta-8 THC is that the former is more potent than the latter. However, despite this significant differentiating factor, Delta-8 THC is still an isomer of Delta-9, and both share the same chemical formula.

Moreover, Delta-9 THC is one of the major cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant. Many experts consider this substance effective for treating various ailments, including inflammation, insomnia, depression, migraines, seizures, and HIV/AIDS symptoms.

On the contrary, Delta-8 THC is a minor cannabinoid, meaning the cannabis plant produces it in smaller amounts than Delta-9 THC. Either way, this component shares most benefits and applications with its counterpart. That means you can use it to boost appetite, relax, relieve pain, treat digestive problems, etc.

And if you’re concerned about Delta-9’s safety, allow us to put your mind at ease. Unlike pharmaceutical products that cause numerous issues, including death from overdosing, THC is significantly safer, even for older adults. Research has it that the most common adverse events reported frequently by users are dry mouth (11%) and drowsiness (27%).

To summarize, if you want gummies that are legal and more likely to produce an intense high, premium Delta-9 THC gummies are the safest bet.

The Bottom Line

The top THC gummy brands listed above offer safe, tasty soft chews. But, since no two products can be equal, one of these outshines the rest: Budder CBD + Delta-9 THC gummies.

Budder gummies are the best because they have all the right qualities: they are delicious, organic, vegan, and available in two unique varieties, Beach Chill and Beach Buzz. Most importantly, like all other top-notch THC products sold by Joy Organics, Budder gummies undergo extensive third-party testing to ensure potency and purity.

By and large, all gummies mentioned in this piece are worth trying. If you find picking a specific product challenging, let the tips provided above, such as potency levels and brand reputation, be your guide and touchstone.

We sincerely hope you’ll enjoy the THC soft chews recommended in our article.

