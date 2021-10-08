Bulls’ Lonzo Ball takes just-another-game approach against former team

Lonzo Ball still wasn’t sure what exactly went wrong during his stay with New Orleans.

Frankly, however, he doesn’t really care.

That’s why any sort of talk about revenge game on Friday against the Pelicans, or playing with an extra chip on his shoulder was all but dismissed by the new Bulls point guard.

A stance he’s been very consistent with throughout this camp.

“I think it’s just part of the journey,’’ Ball said, when first asked about playing on his third team since he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft. “Everybody has a different path. For me it’s been up and down the last four years, but I’m blessed. Everything I go through is for a reason I believe. I’m happy with the life I have.’’

That’s why he had a very business-like approach to attacking his former Pelicans organization in the Bulls’ second exhibition game.

He didn’t force up shots, didn’t over pass. Ball said earlier in the day that he didn’t “feel any type of way’’ going against his former team and played like it.

“I’m in a good situation right now,’’ Ball said. “I’m blessed. I got no complaints.’’

Neither do his teammates, who love having Ball conducting the offense. He continued to show on Friday his high IQ, putting teammates in their best position to score, and then giving the backcourt a defensive presence it hasn’t had in quite some time.

“He’s such a high-IQ guy,’’ teammate Zach LaVine said of Ball. “It’s a treat to play with him.’’

Ball’s laid-back demeanor off the floor, either.

That’s why come the regular season when the Bulls face off against the Lakers – Ball’s first team – or once again play the Pelicans, don’t expect bulletin board material from the guard. It’s just not his make-up.

“I always have rumors circling around me all year,’’ Ball said. “So I mean, it’s been the same for me the last four years. I’m just happy to be here.’’

Praise for the King

Key backup guard Alex Caruso has been asked a lot about playing in Los Angeles, and specifically with LeBron James.

He made it very clear that it was an experience that couldn’t be undersold.

“[James] just makes the game so much easier for everybody,’’ Caruso said. “Me and him, we just have a special connection of how we see the game. We do a good job of manipulating the defense and understanding how people are playing the game.

“I owe a lot to him for where I am today. Obviously, I put a lot of work in, but he makes me look good. He makes the team look good. When you win, everybody gets paid, everybody gets to do a job. Being part of his legacy and being a part of that team for the last couple years was fun for me.’’

What Caruso wasn’t as forthcoming with? Where his championship ring is kept.

“It is in my possession,’’ Caruso said. “I will not disclose where that was just because I know people read y’all’s columns. And it’s a very prized possession. But it is in the possession of the Caruso family.’’

Big week

Second-year forward Patrick Williams (left ankle) hasn’t shown enough in his lateral movement to change his timetable, but this upcoming week will tell a lot for Williams.

If he can start practicing by next weekend, there’s a good chance he will be ready for the start of the regular season in Detroit.