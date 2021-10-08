 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sports Saturday

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball takes just-another-game approach against former team

Ball still wasn’t sure what exactly went wrong in New Orleans, but also didn’t seem to care, as his mindset is he’s in the right place now and with the right team.

By Joe Cowley

Lonzo Ball still wasn’t sure what exactly went wrong during his stay with New Orleans.

Frankly, however, he doesn’t really care.

That’s why any sort of talk about revenge game on Friday against the Pelicans, or playing with an extra chip on his shoulder was all but dismissed by the new Bulls point guard.

A stance he’s been very consistent with throughout this camp.

“I think it’s just part of the journey,’’ Ball said, when first asked about playing on his third team since he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft. “Everybody has a different path. For me it’s been up and down the last four years, but I’m blessed. Everything I go through is for a reason I believe. I’m happy with the life I have.’’

That’s why he had a very business-like approach to attacking his former Pelicans organization in the Bulls’ second exhibition game.

He didn’t force up shots, didn’t over pass. Ball said earlier in the day that he didn’t “feel any type of way’’ going against his former team and played like it.

“I’m in a good situation right now,’’ Ball said. “I’m blessed. I got no complaints.’’

Neither do his teammates, who love having Ball conducting the offense. He continued to show on Friday his high IQ, putting teammates in their best position to score, and then giving the backcourt a defensive presence it hasn’t had in quite some time.

“He’s such a high-IQ guy,’’ teammate Zach LaVine said of Ball. “It’s a treat to play with him.’’

Ball’s laid-back demeanor off the floor, either.

That’s why come the regular season when the Bulls face off against the Lakers – Ball’s first team – or once again play the Pelicans, don’t expect bulletin board material from the guard. It’s just not his make-up.

“I always have rumors circling around me all year,’’ Ball said. “So I mean, it’s been the same for me the last four years. I’m just happy to be here.’’

Praise for the King

Key backup guard Alex Caruso has been asked a lot about playing in Los Angeles, and specifically with LeBron James.

He made it very clear that it was an experience that couldn’t be undersold.

“[James] just makes the game so much easier for everybody,’’ Caruso said. “Me and him, we just have a special connection of how we see the game. We do a good job of manipulating the defense and understanding how people are playing the game.

“I owe a lot to him for where I am today. Obviously, I put a lot of work in, but he makes me look good. He makes the team look good. When you win, everybody gets paid, everybody gets to do a job. Being part of his legacy and being a part of that team for the last couple years was fun for me.’’

What Caruso wasn’t as forthcoming with? Where his championship ring is kept.

“It is in my possession,’’ Caruso said. “I will not disclose where that was just because I know people read y’all’s columns. And it’s a very prized possession. But it is in the possession of the Caruso family.’’

Big week

Second-year forward Patrick Williams (left ankle) hasn’t shown enough in his lateral movement to change his timetable, but this upcoming week will tell a lot for Williams.

If he can start practicing by next weekend, there’s a good chance he will be ready for the start of the regular season in Detroit.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Houston is a problem. How are the White Sox supposed to beat perfect?

The Astros aren’t cheating anymore, as far as we know, but what they’re doing to the Sox in this American League Division Series is totally unfair.

By Steve Greenberg

Some things no mother should have to endure

Carmen Bolden Day had to wait nearly a month to view the body that might be her dead son, Jelani Day. And she sensed an initial lack of urgency by police to find him.

By John W. Fountain

Tony La Russa’s bullpen mismanagement on full display in White Sox’ Game 2 loss

La Russa’s bullpen decisions in the fifth and seventh inning cost the Sox in their 9-4 loss to the Astros in Game 2.

By Russell Dorsey

3 shot after funeral in West Englewood

They were attending a repass about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Parks board takes no action after hearing independent report on lifeguard scandal

Following an emergency meeting behind closed doors to hear the findings of an outside law firm, the Chicago Park District Board convened in open session and announced no action had been taken against Supt. Mike Kelly.

By Lauren FitzPatrick, Fran Spielman, and 1 more

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields’ big leap could come sooner rather than later

Fields is already miles ahead of when he stepped into the starting job ahead of the Week 3 game against the Browns and is poised to keep advancing.

By Jason Lieser