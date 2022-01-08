Polling Place: Bears are just about there — what happens with Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace?

Look, we already know most of you hope to see the Bears start over with — at the very least — a new general manager and a new coach.

But what do you think is going to happen? Not what you want to see, but what you’re expecting to see in the days after the season finale Sunday against the Vikings? In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked about what’s coming for GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.

“I voted for ‘part ways with both,’ which is clearly the correct answer with the roster, wasting of draft picks in trade-ups, excessive contracts, deferred cap hits, etc., that are as much of a problem as the coaching,” @DadsThumb commented. “However, will the Bears make the obviously correct choice?”

We also asked who should be NFL MVP — Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers or Jonathan Taylor — and whether it will be Alabama or Georgia who wins the college football title game Monday. On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What do you predict the Bears will do with coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace?

Upshot: As @AbeBresn sees it, even keeping just Pace would be “franchise crushing.” Most respondents expect Pace to be shown the door, though, and basically all of them — about 95% of them anyway — foresee Nagy’s dismissal. If they’re right, we might as well start obsessing over the next question: Is there anyone in the organization who has any business spearheading the search for Pace’s replacement?

Poll No. 2: Four choices for NFL MVP — pick yours.

Upshot: The Bucs’ Brady has the gaudiest passing numbers. The Bengals’ Burrow is the up-and-comer. The Colts’ Taylor has had a spectacular season running the football. So why, then, is Rodgers a pretty clear favorite? It must have something to do with his league-high passer rating and even more to do with the Packers’ league-best 13-3 record. Would the Pack be any good at all without their controversial QB?

Poll No. 3: Who wins Monday, Alabama or Georgia?

Upshot: “If Georgia can get out ahead early with a lead and make Alabama’s offense somewhat one-dimensional, they’ve got a shot,” @irishchicagokid offered. But just five weeks ago in Atlanta, the Bulldogs shot out to a 10-0 lead on the Crimson Tide and, well, you’ve probably heard what happened from there. At least Tide QB Bryce Young can’t play his way into another Heisman Trophy this time.