Baseball quiz: ‘Location, location, location’

For many years, the late Lord Harold Samuel, a real estate tycoon in Great Britain, was credited with coining the expression, “There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.”

In 2009, political pundit and linguist William Safire investigated this for the New York Times. His research brought him to Fred Shapiro, editor of “The Yale Book of Quotations,” who found a 1926 real estate classified ad in the Chicago Tribune: “Attention salesmen, sales managers: location, location, location, close to Rogers Park.” This means Lord Samuel would have had to have said this when he was just 14. Chicago wins.

Good luck on the quiz — and with your Elite Eight bracket.

1. Seiya Suzuki feels like a great addition for the Cubs and Chicago baseball. Last season for Hiroshima, Suzuki hit .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI in 134 games. What is the nickname of the Hiroshima team?

a. Hiros

b. Carp

c. Dragons

d. White Fish

2. While we are in the Far East, which of the following players was not born in Japan?

a. Don Wakamatsu

b. Dave Roberts

c. Kenta Maeda

d. Koji Uehara

3. Chicago has the Cubs and the White Sox. Since 1901, which of the following cities has not had two teams, at the same time or otherwise? (There could be more than one correct answer.)

a. Boston

b. Milwaukee

c. Seattle

d. St. Louis

e. They all have had two teams

4. Chicago White Sox. Chicago Cubs. Simple, right? How many of the location names can you give me for the Angels?

5. Where is Ernie Banks Drive located?

a. Dallas, Texas

b. Peoria, Illinois

c. El Paso, Texas

d. Kansas City, Missouri

6. Legendary tennis great Billie Jean King is part of the ownership group for a team in which city?

a. New York

b. Los Angeles

c. San Diego

d. San Francisco

7. Who wasn’t a major-league player?

a. Denver LeMaster

b. Orlando Cepeda

c. Bayamon Baez

d. Austin Jackson

8. Illinois Route 24, beginning at the intersection of South Adams Street and Route 24 in Bartonville and ending at the intersection of Griswold Street and Route 24 in Peoria, is named after which ballplayer?

a. Gary Gaetti

b. Jim Thome

c. Kirby Puckett

d. Paul Konerko

9. What four teams are named for the states, not the city, in which they’re located? If I gave you four choices, I’d give away the answer (New York refers to the city, not the state).

ANSWERS

1. Hiroshima Carp. Or, to be fully correct, the Hiroshima Tōyō Kāpu.

2. Don Wakamatsu was born in Hood River, Oregon; Dave Roberts was born in Okinawa, Japan.

3. Boston has had the Red Sox and Braves; Milwaukee has had the Braves and Brewers; Seattle has had the Pilots and Mariners; and St. Louis has had the Browns and Cardinals. E is your only correct answer.

4. Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Anaheim Angels and California Angels (and I’m never sure what to call them).

5. Ernie Banks Drive is in the Cooperstown section of El Paso. It’s located between Roger Maris Drive and Sandy Koufax Drive.

6. The Guggenheim Baseball Management group is made up of 10 people, two of whom, including Billie Jean King, are owners of the Dodgers. King’s brother Randy Moffitt pitched for the Giants.

7. I made up Bayamon Baez, but Bayamon is where Javy Baez was born in Puerto Rico. I hope you noticed that Austin Jackson’s name features two state capitals.

8. Jim Thome Drive can be found in Bartonville, Illinois. Now you just have to find Bartonville.

9. In the American League, the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. In the National League, the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Write to me. Tweet at me. Have a good week.

