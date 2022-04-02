The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Sports College Sports

Polling Place: Voters make their Final Four picks, share their feelings about Duke’s Coach K

Would you like to see Mike Krzyzewski win on his way out the door and into retirement?

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Voters make their Final Four picks, share their feelings about Duke’s Coach K
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice

A scene from Duke’s Friday practice at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Photo by Rob Carr/2022 Getty Images

Four teams left. One goal. One ball. Well, there probably are a few extra balls lying around the Caesars Superdome, just in case. Point is, there’s going to be a men’s college basketball champion crowned in New Orleans.

First, however, who will win the semifinal games Saturday? In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we started with that. The answer most commonly given was Kansas (beating Villanova) and Duke (beating North Carolina).

We also asked you to predict a champ because, hey, that’s what this whole madness deal is all about. Our respondents favored Kansas most, but only by a narrow margin.

Lastly, we asked about Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: Would you like to see him win on his way out the door and into retirement?

“Why not?” @19RoLo67 commented.

“Chicago connections are sometimes diminished by circumstances,” @bsdtectr wrote a bit cryptically.

And then there’s @Hanksdad1027:

“Screw Coach K. Go Heels!”

Score one for the opposite of Hallmark-card sentimentality. On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: It’s Kansas-Villanova and Duke-North Carolina in Saturday’s NCAA Tournament semifinals. Pick your winners.

Upshot:Kansas is the only No. 1 seed still standing. Duke is, without question, the most talented team in New Orleans. No, smarty pants, that doesn’t include the Pelicans. (Or does it?) In other words, the Jayhawks and Blue Devils are the semifinal favorites as indicated not just here but also at your friendly neighborhood point-spread dealer’s and wherever betting lines are sold.

Poll No. 2: And your national champion?

Upshot:“Rock Chalk, Jayhawk,” yes, but in betting terms? The Jayhawks aren’t the chalk. It’s Duke that happens to have the best odds to win the whole bag of marbles. But good on you, voters, for taking a different stance. It’s way more fun that way.

Poll No. 3: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, a Chicago native, is retiring after the Final Four. Would you like to see him win it all one last time?

Upshot:Have we mentioned Hank’s dad’s thoughts on the matter? Oh, yeah, we did. Never mind. Seriously, though, a two-to-one anti-Krzyzewski vote seems a tad harsh. If the great Coach K sees this, he might not un-retire years from now, move to Evanston and lead Northwestern to its first national championship.

Next Up In College Sports
Duke’s (and Chicago’s) Mike Krzyzewski is putting the ‘final’ in Final Four
Some NCAA bettors call them the Carolina Tar Steals
The top 20 locals in college basketball’s transfer portal
Familiar names are set for NCAA women’s Final Four
‘K’ stands for Mike Krzyzewski’s kindness
Win (all the damn time) or go home? Kansas, UNC round out all-blue-blood Final Four
The Latest
Interim general manager Kyle Davidson remains the perceived frontrunner for the permanent role.
Blackhawks
Kyle Davidson shifting focus to restructuring Blackhawks front office entering season’s final month
The Hawks GM, finally able to rest with the trade deadline behind him, hopes to bring in “many different perspectives, many of which will be completely new to the Blackhawks and maybe hockey as well.”
By Ben Pope
 
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is set to take the ball on April 7 against the Brewers.
Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross names Kyle Hendricks Opening Day starter
Veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to take the ball on Opening Day for the third straight year.
By Maddie Lee
 
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice
College Sports
Duke’s (and Chicago’s) Mike Krzyzewski is putting the ‘final’ in Final Four
He isn’t loved by everyone outside of the Duke bubble, but his absence from the college game will leave a void. And what an epic way to end a career.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Brian Drendel (left), who has coached Batavia’s bass fishing team since it began, is shown here with Dylan Krol, Jeff Miller, Nick Wenzel and Liz Fors in 2019 when the Bulldogs won the Shabbona Lake sectional to reach state. Provided photo
Outdoors
Active high school bass fishing coach earns induction to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame
Brian Drendel, currently president of the Illinois Bass Fishing Coaches Association, earned induction to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame for his work since the beginning of promoting Illinois’ innovative high school bass fishing program.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago_Fire_FC_vs_Sporting_KC_03_19_22___Soldier_Field_Original_Image_m62037.jpg
Chicago Fire
Despite hot start, Fire see room for improvement
The Fire have their best record through four games since 2009 but see some weaknesses that must be addressed.
By Brian Sandalow
 