The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Sports Cubs

Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors

It’s that time of year when fans’ favorite players are shipped out and don another team’s uniform — call it a clothes encounter.

By  Bill Chuck
   
SHARE Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox, Game 3

The White Sox’ Ken Griffey Jr. singles in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the 2008 ALDS against the Rays.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“Loyalty to any one sports team is pretty hard to justify because the players are always changing, the team can move to another city. You’re actually rooting for the clothes, when you get right down to it. You know what I mean? You are standing and cheering and yelling for your clothes to beat the clothes from another city. Fans will be so in love with a player, but if he goes to another team, they boo him. This is the same human being in a different shirt; they hate him now. Boo! Different shirt! Boo!’’

That’s Jerry Seinfeld talking about the players we root for. Yes, we are rooting for a Cubs or White Sox player today, then — boom! — the trade deadline comes Aug. 1, and when that same player changes into a different uni, we boo him in his new, clean laundry.

So enjoy your favorites today and enjoy the quiz. It’s all about the players for whom we once cheered and then didn’t . . . and vice versa. Have fun and learn a lot.

Next Up In Sports
Bet on it: This Vegas gambler is generous to a ’Vault
Looking back at Rocky Wirtz’s legacy as conductor of Blackhawks’ late-2000s turnaround
Chicago outdoors: What in God’s green earth hornworm and the beauty of indigo buntings
How does Justin Fields compare to Mitch Trubisky through 2 years?
Cubs’ David Ross on 3-2 win vs. Cardinals: ‘We don’t win that game early in the season’
How Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay’s infamous celebrations are tied to a grounded approach
The Latest
Dennis Rhinevault
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: This Vegas gambler is generous to a ’Vault
Successful bettor and Chicago native Demos Rhinevault shares strategies on how to cash in on baseball.
By Rob Miech
 
Late Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz holds the Stanley Cup.
Blackhawks
Looking back at Rocky Wirtz’s legacy as conductor of Blackhawks’ late-2000s turnaround
Wirtz spent 16 years as Hawks chairman before his abrupt death Tuesday, but the decisions he made within his first three years — which changed the Hawks from dysfunctional to dominant — stand out as his finest.
By Ben Pope
 
Braconids wasp parasitoid cocoons on a hornworm are very distinctive looking. Creditt: Ray Namikas
Sports
Chicago outdoors: What in God’s green earth hornworm and the beauty of indigo buntings
The startling parasites on a hornworm and the beauty of an indigo bunting on the North Side are among the notes from around Chicago and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pullman National Monument renovation project on Sept. 7, 2020. From left, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Ald. Anthony Beale, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and National Pullman Monument Supt. Teri Gage.
Other Views
A renaissance on the Far South Side is already well underway
Pundits wrote off the Far South Side as unredeemable. But a community plan for economic development and jobs, housing, recreation and education is paying off big in Pullman — and expanding to Roseland, David Doig writes.
By David Doig
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Son’s excessive PDA with girlfriend makes me ill
Mom has learned next to nothing about the woman he’s dating but knows she can’t stand her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 