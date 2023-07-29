Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors

“Loyalty to any one sports team is pretty hard to justify because the players are always changing, the team can move to another city. You’re actually rooting for the clothes, when you get right down to it. You know what I mean? You are standing and cheering and yelling for your clothes to beat the clothes from another city. Fans will be so in love with a player, but if he goes to another team, they boo him. This is the same human being in a different shirt; they hate him now. Boo! Different shirt! Boo!’’

That’s Jerry Seinfeld talking about the players we root for. Yes, we are rooting for a Cubs or White Sox player today, then — boom! — the trade deadline comes Aug. 1, and when that same player changes into a different uni, we boo him in his new, clean laundry.

So enjoy your favorites today and enjoy the quiz. It’s all about the players for whom we once cheered and then didn’t . . . and vice versa. Have fun and learn a lot.