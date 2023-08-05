X certainly marks the spot in this test of your baseball knowledge

OK, let me start by saying that I am not a fan of Elon Musk, so my theme this week in no way should be interpreted as a salute. But because I can’t create a ‘‘Barbie’’ or a ‘‘Barbenheimer’’ quiz, I think an X-quiz-ite quiz is appropriate because Musk opted to send the little blue Twitter bird to a coal mine. Now, the problem with a quiz that focuses on the letter X in its questions and/or answers is that there simply are not a lot of X’s to go around. This created a problem for all of us. I’ve got the questions, but I don’t have a whole lot of multiple choices for you. For that, I apologize. But there’s no reason why you still can’t have fun and learn a lot. So enjoy this X-named — but not X-rated — quiz.