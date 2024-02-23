The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Bulls announce forward Patrick Williams will have season-ending surgery

Williams had been dealing with a left foot issue since late January, and the hope was it was healing. However, when the progress slowed down and further testing was done the team opted to announce on Friday that the fourth-year player was done for the season.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Williams might have played in all 82 games last season, but he will fall far from that total this year, headed for season-ending left foot surgery.

Heading into the all-star break, Bulls coach Billy Donovan was doing his best to remain positive about the injured left foot of Patrick Williams.

Asked several times if he had heard from the medical staff about Williams going the same route as Zach LaVine and undergoing season-ending surgery for the bone edema, Donovan said, “No, I have not heard that.”

It was finally heard on Friday, loud and clear.

The Bulls announced that Williams, who hadn’t played since Jan. 25 because of the ongoing issues with the foot, recently underwent routine imaging and it revealed that season-ending surgery was the best option at this point in the process.

That means the 2023-24 book is closed on Williams with the former No. 4 overall pick playing in 43 games, while averaging 10 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 39.9% from three-point range.

It will be the second shortened season for Williams since getting drafted out of Florida State in 2020, after a broken wrist limited him to just 17 games in the 2021-22 season.

He did bounce back and play in all 82 games last year, but the timing of this latest setback couldn’t have been worse. Williams was headed for restricted free agency this offseason, hoping a high bid would come in and the Bulls would either have to match it or let him go.

The Bulls might be the ones that can now set the market on Williams with no competition.

