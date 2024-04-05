The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 5, 2024
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau continues to prove old Bulls regime wrong

In building a case for Thibodeau’s dismissal in 2015, the former Bulls front office played the minutes card and played it hard. That false narrative has stuck with Thibodeau, despite the numbers saying something different, especially the last three seasons.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Tom Thibodeau

The old Bulls regime painted Tom Thibodeau as a minutes grinder, but the numbers the last three years tell a completely different story for the one-time Bulls coach.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The old Bulls regime didn’t merely want to part ways with coach Tom Thibodeau when it was working on his dismissal during the 2014-15 season; it seemed to want to hurt his reputation.

That’s how the false narrative that Thibodeau ran his players into the ground started and grew. Years later, that old regime is long gone. Thibodeau, meanwhile, still carries the weight of that narrative.

Thibodeau offered an update to that saga Friday, making it clear that outside noise stays outside.

‘‘Sometimes everyone gets put in a box; that’s the way it works,’’ Thibodeau said. ‘‘The people that have never done this — people have opinions, but you don’t listen to those opinions. The people that have done it, if they say something, maybe you take a look at it. That stuff, whether it’s praise or criticism, it doesn’t matter.’’

The kicker — and a point Thibodeau got a good laugh out of — is what has gone on with the Bulls and Knicks in terms of playing time the last three seasons.

Entering the game Friday between the teams at the United Center, Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan led the NBA in minutes played and guard Coby White was fourth. No Knicks player was among the top 15.

Last season, Bulls guard Zach LaVine was third in minutes played, center Nikola Vucevic fourth and DeRozan 11th. The only Knicks player in the top 10 was forward Julius Randle at fifth.

During the 2021-22 season, DeRozan was third in minutes played. None of Thibodeau’s guys was in the top 10.

‘‘Really? Can you repeat that?’’ a laughing Thibodeau said when informed about DeRozan’s and White’s minutes this season. ‘‘You have to figure out what’s best for your team, what gives you the best chance to win. And if you have guys that can handle that, that’s what they should get.

‘‘You check the box scores every night, there’s a lot of guys that play those types of minutes. . . . The bottom line is to win games.’’

That a belief Thibodeau and Bulls coach Billy Donovan share. The difference is that Donovan never is thrown in with Thibodeau as being a coach who plays guys heavy minutes, despite what the numbers say.

‘‘I think Billy is terrific, and he’s done a great job,’’ Thibodeau said. ‘‘Every team is different, and you have to do what you think is best for your team.

‘‘You know your player better than anybody, and I think the player knows himself better than anybody. Sometimes narratives go out there.’’

Back at it

After missing practice Thursday with soreness in his right knee, forward Torrey Craig was back in his rotation spot against the Knicks, coming off the bench.

Donovan said the knee will be an issue that likely will last for the rest of the season.

‘‘We’re just trying to get rid of the stiffness, soreness that he’s been dealing with,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘The biggest thing is, with the plantar fasciitis and then having the knee injury, he just hasn’t had a lot of games back. There’s just sometimes where he doesn’t feel great.’’

Summer school

With injured players LaVine (foot surgery), forward Patrick Williams (foot surgery) and guard Lonzo Ball (left knee) all in town in the last week to continue their rehab, Donovan was asked how he would handle his visits with each during the offseason.

He said the plan was to give them a month or so to decompress, then try to visit twice with each of them starting in June, whether they still are rehabbing or involved in basketball activities.

