11 takeaways from the Bears’ 15-14 loss to the 49ers

Thoughts and observations after watching the film and going through the stats of the Bears’ ugly 15-14 loss against the 49ers on Sunday.

1. The final score is misleading. The 49ers — who had one win before Sunday — dominated the Bears. They had the better quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo and they won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Here are some stats to illustrate their domination:

— The 49ers entered the game last in the NFL in average time of possession. Against the Bears, the 49ers had the ball for 38 minutes, 47 seconds. That’s better than the high-scoring Eagles’ season average of 33:06.

— The 49ers defense was allowing an average of just over 22 first downs per game over the first 11 weeks. The Bears had eight first downs against them.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould celebrates after his game-winning field goal against the Bears. (AP)

— The 49ers were allowing nearly 130 rushing yards per game before Sunday. The Bears gained 62 yards on 19 runs. The 49ers allowed 90 or more rushing yards in 10 of their 11 previous games.

— 49ers punter Bradley Pinion averaged more than five punts per game over the first 11 games. He punted twice against the Bears.

— OK, that’s enough.

2. Garoppolo’s performance (26-for-37, 293 yards) is another example of what pairing a young, promising quarterback with an offensive-minded head coach can do. He was exceptional in his first start for the 49ers, especially on third down.

3. The Bears’ secondary had a bad day, particularly when in soft zone coverage. Marquise Goodwin (eight catches on eight targets for 99 yards) and rookie Trent Taylor (six catches on six targets for 92 yards) were open all game.

Who? Exactly. It didn’t help that the Bears turned to Chris Prosinski at safety, but they still had three starters in safety Eddie Jackson and cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller on the field. Nickel back Cre’Von LeBlanc also is experienced.

4. It was good to see rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky shake off his bad outing against the Eagles. But he still wasn’t good enough to win. That said, he’s good enough to do more. Again, it’s on coach John Fox to allow that to happen.

5. The Bears had a nine-play drive to open the second half that took up nearly five minutes but gained only 33 yards. Seriously, what the heck?

6. Solomon Thomas? Bears fans that never liked the selection of Trubisky should know that the former Stanford defensive end isn’t doing much for the 49ers. How many times did you hear Thomas’ name on Sunday? The No. 3 pick officially was credited with one tackle and one quarterback hit against the Bears.

7. Rookie tight end Adam Shaheen should be on the field. He played only nine offensive snaps. How is he supposed to develop that way?

8. Rookie running back Tarik Cohen is an exciting, dynamic player. But let’s be honest: his 61-yard score was nearly a major disaster. He caught the punt at the Bears’ 38 and on the left numbers. He ran to his right and nearly reached the opposite numbers. He also went backward, finally turning back up the field at the Bears’ 24. It was an exciting play. Not many players can do that. But it’s a play that Cohen should still learn from.

9. Receiver Markus Wheaton — who was guaranteed $6 million at his signing — played one snap against the 49ers. In the past four weeks, he’s been on the field for 17 offensive plays. Not good.

10. Yeah, it was a bad idea to cut kicker Robbie Gould.

11. It’s firing season in the NFL … and it’s also trolling season. Did you see this from NBC’s “Sports Sunday”?