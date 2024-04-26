The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Bears Sports

A day later, Rome Odunze's pairing with Bears still 'surreal'

Rome Odunze can keep the group chat saved in his phone for a while longer.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE A day later, Rome Odunze's pairing with Bears still 'surreal'
Rome Odunze is tackled in the endzone.

Washington receiver Rome Odunze led the NCAA in yards receiving last season.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photos

Rome Odunze can keep the group chat saved in his phone for a while longer.

Both Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, Bears receivers with whom he participated in a throwing session last week, sent him notes of congratulations after the Washington star was picked ninth Thursday night in Detroit. The two veterans worked out with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, and the trio invited him to join them last week in Los Angeles.

Odunze and Williams were, by coincidence, on the same flight from Los Angeles to Detroit for the draft. They were on the same flight leaving the city, too — a private jet Friday morning to Chicago.

The coincidences go beyond his relationship with Williams. The first jersey Odunze owned as a child was Brian Urlacher’s. His favorite player was Devin Hester, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer.

“It’s kinda surreal …” he said Friday at Halas Hall. “You speak it into existence, all these different things that are happening. And now I’m here.”

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams arrives at Halas Hall embracing enormous expectations
Bears get all A's for Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze draft
New Bears QB Caleb Williams sets draft night sales record for Fanatics
After drafting Caleb Williams, GM 'done talking about' Bears' spotty QB history
2024 NFL Draft first-round results: Full list of top 32 selections
Bears GM Ryan Poles corrects errors, fixes WR room with Rome Odunze pick at No. 9
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
15 parejas de migrantes venezolanos contraerán matrimonio en iglesia de Chicago
Todas las parejas son miembros de la Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, 4750 N. Sheridan Road, en Uptown, que brinda servicios a los recién llegados.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
6_Midsummer Night's Dream_The Joffrey Ballet Ensemble_Photo by Cheryl Mann.jpeg
Dance
A dance party at heart, Joffrey Ballet's 'Midsummer Night's Dream' is a joyous celebration
Despite its familiar-seeming title, this piece has no connection with Shakespeare. Instead, it goes its own distinctive direction, paying homage to the summer solstice and the centuries-old Scandinavian Midsummer holiday.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Housing & development
How Realtors deal will affect homebuying
Chicago agents say the just-approved, $418 million National Association of Realtors settlement over broker commissions might not have an immediate impact, but it will bring changes, and homebuyers and sellers have been asking what it will mean for them.
By Abby Miller
 
Work
Former Foxtrot workers rally, demand back pay after grocer's sudden closure
The former employees contacted workers rights organization Arise Chicago and filed charges with the Illinois Department of Labor, according to the organization.
By Abby Miller
 
IMG_9056.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Se declara culpable agente de seguridad de Boston que apuñaló fatalmente a Marine de Gage Park
Álvaro Larrama fue sentenciado a entre 17 y 20 años en una prisión estatal después de perseguir y apuñalar a Daniel Martínez, un ex sargento de la Marina.
By Violet Miller
 