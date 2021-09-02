 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

United Center will require vaccination or negative COVID test to attend Blackhawks, Bulls games

The new policy, announced Thursday, also applies to all other events at the United Center.

By Ben Pope
Fans at the United Center will need to follow new requirements this season.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Fans attending Blackhawks and Bulls home games at the United Center this season will need to be vaccinated or present proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry.

The new policy, announced Thursday, also applies to all other events at the United Center.

“The decision...is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees,” an arena spokesperson said in a statement. “This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice.”

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

Masks will also be required inside the United Center, as per current Chicago city policy. Tickets will remain paperless.

And a controversial bag ban that went into effect for the few Hawks and Bulls games open to fans late last season remains enacted. Only wallets smaller than four by six inches will be allowed into the arena; all other bags and purses cannot enter.

The policy applies to all attendees ages 12 and older. Children ages 2 to 11 will not have to show proof of a negative test or vaccination but will need to wear a mask.

The United Center made “additional investments...to increase air flow within the arena” this offseason to further prevent COVID spread, as well.

The arena’s ventilation system circulates 100% outside air and now completes 8.6 full fresh air exchanges per hour. That translates to 19.5 cubic feet of fresh air circulated per person per minute, well exceeding the national requirement of 8.0. And filtration of air within the arena has also been improved, with new filters now filtering out 90% of air particles.

The Hawks open the preseason Sept. 29 against the Red Wings and will hold their regular-season home opener Oct. 19 against the Islanders. The Bulls open the preseason Oct. 5 against the Cavaliers and will hold their regular-season home opener Oct. 22 against the Pelicans.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb

President Joe Biden said his administration will launch a "whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision" and look at "what steps the federal government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe."

By Associated Press

Eloy Jimenez’ energy rubs off on White Sox

"He’s always in a good mood, and don’t mistake that for not being competitive," assistant hitting coach Howie Clark said, "because he’s highly competitive."

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Chinatown deserves its own ward

A historic pattern of Asian American erasure is clear in Chicago, where just one alderman has ever identified as Asian American.

By Paul Luu

Who will call Bears games on Fox and CBS? Here’s what we know and what we guess.

We know the announcers for the prime-time games and the Thanksgiving game, and I was able to unearth the Bears’ first three Fox games.

By Jeff Agrest

‘Worth’: Michael Keaton impressive as a lawyer with an impossible task post-9/11

In a dry but well-acted Netflix film, team is entrusted to put a dollar value on each victim.

By Richard Roeper

More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast

In a region that hadn’t expected a serious blow from the no-longer-hurricane, the storm killed at least 18 people from Maryland to New York on Wednesday night.

By Associated Press