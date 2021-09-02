United Center will require vaccination or negative COVID test to attend Blackhawks, Bulls games

Fans attending Blackhawks and Bulls home games at the United Center this season will need to be vaccinated or present proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry.

The new policy, announced Thursday, also applies to all other events at the United Center.

“The decision...is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees,” an arena spokesperson said in a statement. “This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice.”

Masks will also be required inside the United Center, as per current Chicago city policy. Tickets will remain paperless.

And a controversial bag ban that went into effect for the few Hawks and Bulls games open to fans late last season remains enacted. Only wallets smaller than four by six inches will be allowed into the arena; all other bags and purses cannot enter.

The policy applies to all attendees ages 12 and older. Children ages 2 to 11 will not have to show proof of a negative test or vaccination but will need to wear a mask.

The United Center made “additional investments...to increase air flow within the arena” this offseason to further prevent COVID spread, as well.

The arena’s ventilation system circulates 100% outside air and now completes 8.6 full fresh air exchanges per hour. That translates to 19.5 cubic feet of fresh air circulated per person per minute, well exceeding the national requirement of 8.0. And filtration of air within the arena has also been improved, with new filters now filtering out 90% of air particles.

The Hawks open the preseason Sept. 29 against the Red Wings and will hold their regular-season home opener Oct. 19 against the Islanders. The Bulls open the preseason Oct. 5 against the Cavaliers and will hold their regular-season home opener Oct. 22 against the Pelicans.