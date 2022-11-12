The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4

After Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards against the Dolphins last week — an NFL record for a quarterback in a regular-season game — the Lions will be on red-alert to contain the Bears’ quarterback. Will that matter? And if it does, will the Bears be able to counter?

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4
merlin_109433263.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing three touchdowns and rushing for 178 yards against the Dolphins last week.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Key matchup

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is coming off an NFL-record-setting rushing performance against the Dolphins — 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in a regular-season game. But he had been building up to that for a while, with 88, 82 and 60 rushing yards in his previous three games. 

Fields is 11th in the NFL in rushing with 602 yards (second among quarterbacks behind Lamar Jackson’s 635) and has averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Fields, in fact, has averaged 79.1 rushing yards per game since Week 3.

Lions rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, will be among the defenders who will have to watch their step in attacking Fields. Hutchinson has 4œ sacks, but all of them in two games — three against the Commanders and 1œ against the against the Cowboys. No doubt he has the athleticism. He looked like a linebacker on a nifty interception of Aaron Rodgers at the goal line last week in a 15-9 upset of the Packers. 

But every Lions defender will be on alert against Fields. Jalen Hurts rushed for 90 yards against the Lions in Week 1. Geno Smith rushed for 49 against them in Week 4. Rodgers rushed for 40 yards against them last week, including a 16-yard scramble on third-and-10. Fields, obviously, has the potential to do even more damage. 

Trending

The Bears’ defense has been reeling since defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith were traded, allowing 70 points and 821 yards in losses to the Cowboys (without Quinn) and the Dolphins (without Quinn and Smith) the last two weeks. They had no sacks or takeaways against the Dolphins last week. 

 Their defense has been particularly bad on third down. The Cowboys (9 of 11) and Dolphins (5 of 10) combined to convert 14 of 21 third-down opportunities (66.7%), dropping the defense to 31st in the league in third-down conversions allowed. 

Player to watch 

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool played 26 snaps and caught two passes 13 yards against the Dolphins, four days after joining the team in a trade with the Steelers.

Claypool also drew a 28-yard pass-interference penalty and should have had a 36-yard gain on a missed pass-interference call with 1:29 to play that the league later acknowledged was a mistaken no-call.

Claypool figures to be even more of a target after his first full week with the Bears. Five receivers have had 100 or more yards against the Lions, including the Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers (7-111, one touchdown in Week 5). 

X-factor

The Bears’ offense still is in a developmental mode, but after scoring 33, 29 and 32 points in their last three games, Fields and the offense face rare expectations of success against a Lions defense ranked 32nd in the league. This is not the time for a step back.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears trying to avoid perpetual rebuilding phase where Lions live
At 3-6, these Bears have something to rebuild on
Bears K Cairo Santos’ perfect streak rolls on
Steady and smart, coach Matt Eberflus proves to be sensible choice for Bears
CB Jaylon Johnson questionable, Kindle Vildor out for Bears
What will Justin Fields do for his next magic trick?
The Latest
Andreas Athanasiou bears in on Jonathan Quick for a scoring chance.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks need offensive spark to make excellent goaltending matter
The Hawks rank sixth in the NHL with a .933 team save percentage at five-on-five — a number boosted by Petr Mrazek’s stellar start Thursday. But they’ve scored only four goals in their last four games combined.
By Ben Pope
 
A person shovels snow on the sidewalk in the Edgewater neighborhood, Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, 2021, after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow in Chicago starting Sunday night. Snow is expected to continue to fall until Tuesday night. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Editorials
A pilot program to clear snow from sidewalks could show how to make Chicago more walkable in winter
Syracuse, Wilmette and Toronto are among the handful of municipalities that have started plowing public sidewalks. With some of the apocalyptic winters we’ve had, it doesn’t hurt to see if a similar program would bolster public safety.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m married to a man I don’t love and want to return to my ex
In her heart, woman wants to be with her former husband, but she’s entangled in business with the current one.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Tim Murray
Sports Saturday
Tim Murray is living the Vegas dream
Bet on it: Murray parlays his handicapping acumen into broadcast gig with ex-NFL QB Shaun King
By Rob Miech
 
merlin_109434389.jpg
Sports
At 3-6, these Bears have something to rebuild on
It’s a testament to the power of a growing quarterback and an offense that has scored 33, 29 and 32 points the past three weeks. It’s one of those NFL truths the Bears don’t often experience: The team that feels good about its quarterback feels good about itself.
By Mark Potash
 