The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Bears vs. Falcons — What to Watch 4

The Falcons are getting the most out of former Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson’s versatility — a big challenge for rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn and the entire Bears’ defense.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears vs. Falcons — What to Watch 4
merlin_109434189.jpg

Former Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84, scoring a touchdown against the Chargers on Nov. 6) has 76 carries for 402 yards and five touchdowns in six games with the Falcons this season.

Adam Hagy, Getty

KEY MATCHUP

The Falcons were at their best this season — 2-2, with close losses to the Saints (27-26) and Rams (31-27) — when versatile running back Cordarrelle Patterson was healthy. The former Bears wide receiver/kick returner was averaging 113 total yards per game and 5.9 rushing yards per carry in four games until he went on injured reserve with a knee injury. 

Patterson hasn’t been as productive since returning in Week 9 — 18 carries, 62 yards (3.4 average) and two receptions for 11 yards in two games. But he’s a threat for a breakout game as he continues to get back into his athletic rhythm. 

Patterson’s versatility puts every defender — and literally, every defender — on alert, but rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn figures to be in the middle of it. Sanborn had 12 tackles, two sacks and an interception that was nullified by a disputed penalty against the Lions last week — his second NFL start since entering the lineup following the trade of Roquan Smith.

TRENDING

The Bears not only lead the NFL in rushing yards (201.7 per game), but they have rushed for 237 yards or more in their last five games — an average of 246.0 yards per game. (The Ravens have the next-highest rushing average in that span at 197.5 yards per game). 

Justin Fields is a big part of that, of course. The second-year quarterback has rushed for 555 yards on 62 carries (9.0 average) in those five games. But even without Fields’ production, the Bears still would rank 12th in the NFL in that span (135.0 rushing yards per game) and 10th in yards per carry (4.9). 

Running back Khalil Herbert, who is averaging 64.3 rushing yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry, is on injured reserve with a hip injury. Rookie Trestan Ebner is expected to replace him as a complement to David Montgomery.

PLAYER TO WATCH 

Fields is coming off back-to-back games of 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins (an NFL regular-season record for a quarterback) and 147 last week against the Lions. 

The Falcons have yet to face a quarterback even close to that kind of running threat. Quarterbacks have just 23 carries for 89 yards (3.9 average) in 10 games this season. 

But Fields also should have opportunities in the passing game. The Falcons’ defense is 32nd and last in the NFL in passing yards allowed (280.1 yards per game). In his last three games, Fields is averaging 147.0 passing yards but has a 108.9 passer rating (seven touchdowns, one interception).

X-FACTOR

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, acquired in a trade with the Steelers on Nov. 1, has three receptions for 21 yards in two games. The 6-4, 238-pound Claypool is expected to play a bigger role in his third game, but what that means in a formative offense is an unknown.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Youth being served on Bears’ upstreaming defense
Why Justin Fields could be Ryan Pace’s parting gift to the Bears
Bears RB David Montgomery takes center stage in backfield — with high stakes
Bears QB Justin Fields is winning mind games amid ‘commotion’ in backfield
Bears notebook: Teven Jenkins hoping to return vs. Falcons
The Bears have finally found an identity with physical ballcarriers
The Latest
Nolan Allan skates for the Prince Albert Raiders in 2021.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect updates: Nolan Allan united with Kevin Korchinski in Seattle
Allan, the defensive defenseman the Hawks picked in the first round in 2021, will spend the rest of the season with Kevin Korchinski, the offensive defenseman the Hawks picked seventh overall in 2022, on the Seattle Thunderbirds.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m hurt that my husband constantly hugs other women
Meanwhile, his wife has been craving hugs of her own for 23 years and only recently started getting them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Students and activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the court before oral arguments in two cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Washington.
Columnists
Those Asian Americans fighting to trash affirmative action are sorely misguided
I can understand the disappointment of teenagers who toil away in high school only to be rejected by their dream colleges. What I can’t comprehend is the Asian American contingent who’ve joined forces with the right-wing legal strategist Edward Blum to dismantle affirmative action.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn sacks Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the Bears’ 31-30 loss Sunday at Soldier Field.
Sports
Youth being served on Bears’ upstreaming defense
The defense has struggled since Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith were traded. But with four rookies starting against the Lions — Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn and Dominique Robinson — coach Matt Eberflus is confident he’s laying a foundation for future success.
By Mark Potash
 
Roy Domazlicky takes tissue samples from a deer checked in Friday at the Kendall County check station. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Opening day for Illinois’ firearm deer season as viewed from the Kendall County check station
A view of the first portion of Illinois’ firearm deer season, which opened Friday, as taken from the Kendall County check station.
By Dale Bowman
 