Bears’ culture club — all for 1, and 1 for all

The culture disparity in the aftermath of the Jets’ loss to the Patriots in the Meadowlands and the Bears’ loss to the Falcons in Atlanta couldn’t have appeared to be more stark last Sunday.

About the same time Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was irking teammates, fans, former NFL players, Hall of Famers and national NFL analysts by dismissing his own responsibility for the 10-3 loss — saying he did not feel he let the defense down — seemingly every Bears player was blaming himself for a 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Quarterback Justin Fields made a point to apologize to the entire team for his role. Before he could finish, safety Eddie Jackson stopped him and told him it was unnecessary.

Wilson’s attitude probably doesn’t represent the Jets locker room, but Fields’ and Jackson’s attitude definitely represents the Bears’ locker room.

A similar scenario, in fact, played out when reporters entered the room for post-game interviews at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was among multiple special-teams players to take responsibility for Cordarrelle Patterson’s 103-yard kickoff return that made the difference in the game.

“That one’s on me,” Houston-Carson said. “I want to make every play. That one’s on me.”

As soon as those words were spoken, teammate Elijah Hicks, overhearing Houston-Carson’s comment in the next locker, interjected: “It wasn’t on him.”

The Bears have what arguably is a rebuilding team’s dream scenario heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium: a 3-8 record, a competitive team, a developing quarterback, the No. 3 pick in the draft — and great team culture.

Ah, culture. The Bears have lost four consecutive games and seven of their last eight. In the four consecutive losses the offense has scored 28.8 points a game (fifth in the NFL in that span), while the defense has allowed 28.8 points a game (31st). Special teams has allowed two touchdowns. The offense has allowed two touchdowns. There’s blame to go around for everyone. But — for whatever it’s worth — the Bears are Team Kumbaya.

Having seen good culture and leadership turn to dust too many times at Halas Hall, I dared to scoff this week at the notion of culture, which seems overrated. But defensive coordinator Alan Williams was having none of it.

“Can I stop you right there and say never,” Williams said. “It’s never overrated.”

It’s an NFL truth — coaches value culture as much as fans value the No. 3 pick in the draft.

“My first year in the league when I was in Tampa, Rich McKay [the Buccaneers’ general manager] said, ‘Never underestimate good leadership and good people in the locker room — that always stuck with me in terms of culture being one of the things that helps you win,’” Williams said.

“I’ve been in the NFL long enough to go through some tough stretches. The things that get you through those tough stretches are good people — good players that have some moral fiber about them. I think we have that.”

Williams said it starts from the top — with general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus — “The messages they give, the type of people they bring,” Williams said. Poles got off to a rough start when three players were arrested in the offseason — Byron Pringle (reckless driving, suspended license), Matt Adams (possession of a loaded firearm without a state license) and David Moore (drug and weapons charges). But the Bears have since stayed off the police blotter and have passed every character test so far.

“Most teams fall apart from within. It’s not external forces,” Williams said. “When you have guys that like each other, that have some moral fiber, that when things aren’t going well they don’t … splinter. They work harder. They sacrifice more for themselves. That can’t help but build your team in a positive way.”



