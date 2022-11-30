The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Packers ‘guessing’ they’ll face Justin Fields on Sunday

Though Fields or back-up Trevor Siemian — or even Nathan Peterman — could start, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “the majority” of his team’s preparation will be for Fields. “I think we’d be foolish not to plan for Justin, because if you don’t, you will get gutted.

By  Mark Potash
   
merlin_108355954.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields dives for the pylon on a three-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears a 7-3 lead in the first quarter against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 18. The Packers rallied to win, 27-10.

Michael Reaves, Getty

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to start Sunday against the Bears at Soldier Field despite a rib injury that will keep Rodgers out of practice Wednesday and perhaps longer. 

“It just speaks to how competitive he is and how much he’s invested into this game [and] this team regardless of the circumstances,” said LaFleur, whose team is 4-8.

The Bears also have some uncertainty at quarterback, with Justin Fields (shoulder) limited in practice and back-up Trevor Siemian (oblique) not practicing Wednesday. But LaFleur said the Packers will mostly prepare for Fields, and adjust if necessary. 

“I think we’d be foolish not to plan for Justin, because if you don’t, you will get gutted,” LaFleur said. “The majority of your plan is directed towards him being in there. With him not playing last week, there’s another week to get healthy and rest. So it’s a guessing game, but I think you’ve got to hedge your bet in that area.” 

At full strength, Fields is a much different now than he was against the Packers in Week 2 at Lambeau Field. Fields completed 7-of-11 passes for 70 yards and an interception and rushed eight times for 20 yards and a three-yard touchdown in a 27-10 loss on Sept. 18. 

Since then, Fields has been the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL — 103 carries for 786 yards (7.6 average) and six touchdowns, including 178 and 147 rushing yards in back-to-back games against the Dolphins and Lions.

“The quarterback run they have is pretty spectacular,” LaFleur said, “and it doesn’t show up just in the run game, but even on his ability to drop back, and if there’s nothing there, find an escape lane and make you pay. So I think we’re gonna have to have everybody in tune on the same page. You can’t give this guy a sliver of light. Otherwise, he will make you pay.” 

