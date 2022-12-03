The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

This is Chase Claypool’s chance to step up ... right?

After the Bears paid a hefty price to get him — a price that goes up with every loss — Claypool surprisingly is just another guy in the room who can fill the void left by Mooney’s season-ending injury.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE This is Chase Claypool’s chance to step up ... right?
merlin_109435741.jpg

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool goes all out for a Justin Fields pass against the Dolphins on Nov. 6 at Soldier Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Regrettable as it is, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s season-ending ankle injury sure seems like an opportunity for Chase Claypool to step up and fill the role of No. 1 receiver and give Justin Fields a weapon he didn’t have — a big, fast, always-open downfield threat. 

But everywhere you turned at Halas Hall this week, the Bears were pouring cold water on that anticipation. Asked if Mooney’s injury would present an opportunity for Claypool, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy lumped Claypool in with the rest of the remaining receivers as if he were just another guy. 

“The guys gotta step up,” Getsy said. “Whether it’s a collective [effort] or whatever, we gotta find a way to get that production from other areas.” 

Same thing from wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert when he was asked about Claypool embracing the No. 1 receiver role with Mooney out. 

“I think the whole room feels that way,” Tolbert said. “With Mooney being out and the opportunity those guys have … I don’t think it’s only Claypool. I think the whole room feels the same way.” 

Not even Claypool was buying into it, when he was asked Wednesday if Mooney’s absence gave him an opportunity to play a bigger role. 

“No. I don’t look at it that way,” Claypool said. “I don’t ever look at it that way.”

It’s a little disconcerting to see Claypool lumped in with everyone else in the Bears’ wide receivers when he — presumably, anyway — was brought here precisely because he wasn’t like everyone else in the Bears’ wide receivers room. Because he was better. The one guy with a record of NFL accomplishment. Suddenly, he’s just another guy. 

It’s a bigger deal right now because the price the Bears’ paid to get Claypool is getting bigger every week. The second-round pick the Bears had to give the Steelers to acquire Claypool — their own second-round pick, as opposed to the Ravens’ second round pick the Bears received in the Roquan Smith trade — is currently No. 34 overall. That’s two spots from a first-round pick. 

As it stands right now, the Bears gave up a draft pick 15 spots higher than the one the Steelers used to draft Claypool in the first place (No. 49 in 2020) — for a player whose production had dropped significantly since his rookie season. Such a deal.

As it stands right now, the Bears traded Roquan Smith and the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 draft for Chase Claypool, the No. 56 overall pick and a fifth-round pick.

That’s by far a bigger investment than the Bears have made in any other wide receiver on the roster — Velus Jones (a 2022 third-round pick), N’Keal Harry (a 2024 seventh-round pick), Byron Pringle (a one-year $4.125 million contract), Equanimeous St. Brown (a one-year, $965,000 contract) and Dante Pettis (a one-year, $1.035 million contract). 

Claypool has seven receptions for 83 yards in four games with the Bears — a modest start that not surprising. He figures to get acclimated eventually. 

But it would be fitting if Claypool came up big against the Packers on Sunday. They’re the team whose interest in Claypool reportedly forced the Bears to pony up their own second-round pick instead of the Ravens to get him. But the Claypool acquisition suddenly seems underwhelming for a receiver who thinks he’s a No. 1 guy. 

“I hope he thinks of himself that way. I mean, he should,” Getsy said. “And whether the role ends up being that way or not … time will tell. But I hope he thinks that way.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
As Aaron Rodgers fades, NFC North is up for grabs, so who’s next?
Much to gain over final five games for Bears QB Justin Fields
Bears fans won’t be sorry to see Aaron Rodgers go, but they should be
Packers T David Bakhtiari out for Bears game after getting appendix removed
Bears RB David Montgomery ‘a big part of the plays we did well’
The Latest
Arvid Soderblom makes a save.
Blackhawks
In young stud Arvid Soderblom, Blackhawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite sees some Corey Crawford
“The sky is the limit for this guy,” Waite said of Soderblom, praising his calmness and ability to get set — in the right place and in the right position — against any shot he faces.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_109591199.jpg
Sports
Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to return after missing last week’s game against the Jets — and could have opportunities against a Packers defense that allowed Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to rush for 157 yards last week.
By Mark Potash
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Elderly man’s daughters upset as he befriends my widowed mom
Relationship between the two assisted living residents seems to bring comfort to both of them, but it troubles the man’s adult children.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_107380087.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper believes the 2022 Sky roster hasn’t seen their last days playing together
‘‘I don’t care if people come back and sign a one-year [deal],’’ Copper said. ‘‘But there’s no way we can just be done [playing together].’’
By Annie Costabile
 
In this Dec. 1, 1958, file photo, firefighters battle a blaze at the Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago that killed 92 children and three of their teachers.
Other Views
Remembering one of Chicago’s worst tragedies: Our Lady of the Angels school fire
Sixty-four years ago this week, 92 children and three of their teachers died in the Our Lady of the Angels School fire on Chicago’s West Side. The anniversary takes me back to a fifth grade classroom in another Catholic school two miles to the south, the day after the fire.
By Paul Cioe
 