The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Sports MLB White Sox

Start of White Sox, Guardians game delayed till 7:50 p.m.

White Sox, Guardians open crucial three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Start of White Sox, Guardians game delayed till 7:50 p.m.
The Guardians are scheduled to open a three-game series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The start of the White Sox game against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field is being delayed by rain. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The start of the White Sox’ scheduled game against the Guardians Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field is being delayed by rain.

The estimated start time is 7:50 p.m.

Dylan Cease is slated to start against Aaron Civale as the Sox, trailing Cleveland by four games in the American League Central with 15 to play, look for a three-game sweep to get them back in the chase.

The Sox (76-71) have won eight of the last 11 games and 13 of 18. The Guardians (80-67) have won 12 of 15.

“Hopefully the atmosphere will be great,” Sox pitcher Kendall Graveman said. “Our fan base knows what is at stake, we do too.”

The Sox are enjoying their best stretch of the season but it may be too late.

“It’s obviously been what we were expecting, as a team, to be doing all season,” closer Liam Hendriks said.

“Hopefully we can go out there and play our best game for these last couple weeks and see what happens. Obviously, we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’re not exactly thrilled with.”

