White Sox’ Mike Clevinger is being investigated for domestic violence allegations

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball for allegations of domestic violence involving the mother of his 10-month-old daughter as well as child abuse.

The Sox, who signed Clevinger to a one-year contract in December, acknowledged the allegations from Olivia Finestead, 24, who provided MLB with details of incidents involving physical, verbal and emotional abuse. Finestead has been in contact with MLB since last summer.

Finestead said Clevinger choked her and later slapped her in a hotel room. She also said Clevinger threw used chewing tobacco on their child.

Clevinger, who pitched for the Padres last summer, was signed by the Sox as a free agent during the offseason.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the White Sox said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”



