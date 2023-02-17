Bears releasing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — report

The Bears will release defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad after a disappointing first season in Matt Eberflus’ defense, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

Cutting Muhammad is an expected move as part of an anticipated overhaul of the defense after the Bears finished last in the NFL in points allowed (27.2 points per game) and sacks (20) and 29th in yards allowed in the first season under Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams in 2022.

Muhammad, a sixth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2017, blossomed into a productive player in Eberflus’ defense with the Colts after they signed him in 2018 — he had six sacks as a full-time starter in 2021. But he could not repeat that success with the Bears last season after signing a two-year, $8 million contract as a free agent. Muhammad had one sack, three quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 16 games (nine starts).

Muhammad had a $4.46 million salary cap number for 2023. With the Bears incurring a $500,000 dead-cap charge, they will free up nearly $4 million in salary cap space if they cut him with a post-June 1 designation.

