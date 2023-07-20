The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Earn the ‘Bell of Shame!’ at White Sox stadium by putting ketchup on your hot dog

‘Ring, ring,’ it’s the sound of someone breaking Chicago’s age-old condiment canon.

By  Katie Anthony
   
bell1.jpeg

The “Bell of Shame!” will make its debut at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday during the first leg of the Crosstown Classic.

Provided

Cubs or Sox? Does ketchup belong on hot dogs?

Fans will face these questions as the Crosstown Classic makes its way to Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday — and ketchup naysayers will have a new way to flame the opposition.

The Vienna Beef “Bell of Shame!” will make its debut in the outfield concourse near the Fan Deck in centerfield as the Sox face the Cubs on Tuesday. 

“The bell is designed to be a fun interactive for fans to weigh in on the age-old condiment debate in Chicago over toppings for hot dogs,” a White Sox spokesperson told the Sun-Times.

Because fans have to put their own condiments on their dogs in the ballpark, it might still be easy to sneak by with the forbidden topping.

It’s not the first time a “Bell of Shame” has been used to knock ketchup fans.

Just outside the stadium, 35th Street Red Hots has been outing ketchup users, fans pointed out on social media.

The Sox face the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. both nights. The Crosstown Classic will make its way to Wrigley Field — where there isn’t a way to humiliate ketchup fans — August 15 and 16 at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

