A.D. Miller returns to Oklahoma after calling off transfer to Illinois

Another prominent transfer for the Illinois football program has backed out on his commitment in favor of returning to his previous school.

A.D. Miller, a talented wide receiver who had been announced as a graduate transfer to the Fighting Illini in January, will instead return to Oklahoma, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday.

It’s the second time this offseason that Lovie Smith’s program has lost a major transfer after wide receiver Jeff Thomas decided to stay at Miami rather than head to Champaign.

Riley: AD Miller never got fully committed to the Illinois deal, never got in school. He just explored it and decided OU was the best place for him. #Sooners — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) March 6, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Miller has reneged on a commitment to play at Illinois. According to 247 Sports, Miller committed to the Fighting Illini in July 2014 when he was being recruited out of high school. He backed out of that commitment in January 2015 before joining the Sooners a few weeks later.

Miller could’ve played a larger role with the Fighting Illini than he saw during his first three seasons at Oklahoma. The receiver, who was redshirted in 2017, has totaled just 21 catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns over 16 games. He recorded seven catches for 75 yards and two scores in seven games last season.