At center or wing, Nick Schmaltz looking to contribute

Sunday was Nick Schmaltz’s second game back at left wing. If that’s where the Blackhawks need him long-term, he’s fine with it. And if the Hawks see him as a center, he’s fine with that as well.

“I could be bouncing around, whether there’s injuries or personnel. I could be playing center, wing, it doesn’t matter,” Schmaltz said before Sunday’s game against the Devils. “I enjoy both and they’re just a little bit different defensively. Other than that, still try to be myself offensively.”

After playing with them Saturday, Schmaltz once again started at left wing with Patrick Kane and center Artem Anisimov. It’s a line that should produce, but it’s not part of the plan coach Joel Quenneville and the Hawks had for the lineup.

They hoped Schmaltz would establish himself as a top-six center, but it didn’t quite happen as he had only three goals and two assists through Saturday. Schmaltz, however, said he “felt pretty good” at center, though he wanted to be better at faceoffs (38.7 percent entering Sunday).

Nick Schmaltz, seen during a game earlier this season in Denver, is back at left wing where he played much of last season. | AP

“I think I struggled a little bit in some games (with faceoffs),” Schmaltz said. “That’s a work in progress but with the puck I felt good and felt like I was using my speed through the middle and creating some offense but we’ve got a lot of great centers on this team, so just wherever I fit in, I’m happy with.”

Quenneville isn’t closing the door on Schmaltz moving back to center, but liked what he saw Saturday from the second-year forward at wing.

“You explore different options and having that versatility of him being at the wing most of what we saw last year, we still think that he can play center at any moment for us,” Quenneville said. “I thought he had more speed, more noticeability off the rush. Having the puck more a little bit there as well. I thought he looked better there (Saturday) night, but I’m not throwing out him being in the middle as a potential option.”

What about Vinnie?

Vinnie Hinostroza scored two goals Saturday in Rockford’s 5-2 win over Milwaukee. Hinostroza has seven goals and eight assists in 14 games to lead the IceHogs in scoring would be the Hawks’ obvious choice for any call-ups from the AHL.

But for now, there might not be a way to make that happen barring injury, a possibility Quenneville didn’t seem too eager to discuss.

“It’s not like we’re disappointed in anybody up here,” Quenneville said. “You don’t like talking about things like that because on a need-basis the picture can change and it’s a whole different thing. We’ll see on how that plays out.

Secord skates

The Hawks welcomed back Al Secord for “One More Shift” before Sunday’s game. Secord played parts of eight seasons with the Hawks and scored 54 goals during the 1982-83 season.

