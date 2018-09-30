Bears vs. Buccaneers: Live updates and highlights for Week 4

First quarter: Bears 14, Buccaneers 0

Bears 14, Buccaneers 0: The Buccaneers finally got the big play they needed to begin to rally with DeSean Jackson finding some space in the middle of the defense for 48 yards, but the drive stalled out inside the 20-yard line at the end of the quarter. Tampa Bay has fourth down and a likely field goal attempt waiting when the second quarter begins.

Bears 14, Buccaneers 0: Allen Robinson’s first touchdown as a Bear came off a stellar pass where Mitch Trubisky dropped the ball right into the receiver’s hands in the end zone. We’ve talked a lot about Trubisky’s shaky accuracy this season but he put that ball right where he needed to. That drive went seven plays for 73 yards in 3:34.

Bears 7, Buccaneers 0: Good Mitch is followed by Bad Mitch on an underwhelming drive where he missed one throw and got sacked trying to escape the pocket on another. Tampa Bay’s Jason-Pierre Paul is now tied with Khalil Mack for the league lead in sacks with four this season.

Bears 7, Buccaneers 0: The thrilling opening to the game got the crowd going and the defense seemed to be feeding off that on the Buccaneers’ first drive, which ended with a three-and-out.

Bears 7, Buccaneers 0: What a start! Mitch Trubisky made a big 23-yard run on a QB sneak to get the Bears into Buccaneers’ territory, then took advantage of a fallen Tampa Bay defender to hit a wide open Trey Burton for an easy 39-yard touchdown. It’s not often that you’ll get a lucky break like that, but it’s important to capitalize when they happen.

The Bears needed less than three minutes to cover 75 yards.

Bears 0, Buccaneers 0: For the first time under Matt Nagy, the Bears are opening the game with possession. They won the coin toss and deferred in each of the first three games. Maybe this will give Mitch Trubisky a chance to build some early confidence.

Before the game

The Bears leapt to the top of the NFC North a week ago and now they’ll look to stay there with the Buccaneers visiting Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. It’s a chance for Matt Nagy’s team to roll off its third consecutive victory, something the franchise hasn’t accomplished since its 3-0 start under Marc Trestman in 2013.

Defense has led the way for Chicago since the addition of stud pass rusher Khalil Mack before the start of the season. Mack’s presence seemingly lit a fire under a group that collectively realized just how good it could be. Over the first three weeks of the season, they tormented quarterbacks with a relentless pass rush jumpstarted by Mack and interior lineman Akiem Hicks.

Next up on that list is one of the hottest QBs in the league, Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is set to start despite former starter Jameis Winston returning from suspension this week. Fitzpatrick leads the NFL in yards per attempt (11.1) and yards per game (410) so far this season.

However, “FitzMagic” threw three interceptions in a loss to Pittsburgh last week, and he’s been known to be streaky throughout his career. If the Bears’ pass rush can get to him consistently, it’s possible Tampa Bay considers turning back to Winston, not unlike how the Cardinals brought in Josh Rosen last week after Sam Bradford’s struggles.

As for the Bears’ quarterback situation, Mitch Trubisky will try to shake off those early struggles and have his long-awaited breakout game this week. Optimism reigns right now given the flashes of potential he’s shown, but the team can’t keep settling for field goals when it’s marching down the field.

How to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers

Time: 12 p.m.

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go