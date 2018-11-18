Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville tailgates Bears game

Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville appears to be enjoying his unemployment.

Just under two weeks since the Hawks unceremoniously fired him the morning of Election Day, Quenneville was spotted Sunday at a tailgate in a Soldier Field parking lot before the Bears hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a primetime matchup.

Three fans were lucky enough to snap a photo with the future Hall of Famer during the pre-game festivities and share a shotski with him.

Are we tailgating with Coach Q… YES! @BigGuillen72 @acvolk23 pic.twitter.com/n7Jj3Y8JMT Less than two weeks after the Blackhawks fired him, Joel Quenneville was spotted tailgating a Bears game. | G-Jun Yam/Associated Press — Dan McIntyre (@dmcintyre1991) November 18, 2018

COACH Q RIPPING SHOTS pic.twitter.com/Ffwuqv8DBG — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) November 19, 2018

If anyone deserves to let loose and have some fun, it’s Coach Q.

Quenneville — the second-winningest coach in Hawks’ history (452-249-96 in 797 games since 2008) who won three Stanley Cups with Chicago — was fired on Nov. 7 after a slow 6-6-3 start through 15 games this season. He was replaced by first-time NHL coach Jeremy Colliton, who most recently led Rockford to its first AHL Western Conference Finals last season.

While the Hawks have shown signs of improvement, they’re only 2-2-2 since Colliton took over.

With baseball out of season, the Bulls in Year 2 of the rebuild and the Hawks struggling, at least Chicagoans — including Quenneville — can rally around the Bears, right?