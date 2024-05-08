The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Wednesday, May 8, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, May 8, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today holds wonderful financial opportunities for you; however, you have to be careful. If you play your cards right, you can increase your wealth, increase your earnings or increase your assets, even by buying something that pleases you. However, you must do this before the moon alert begins.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a powerful day for you! The moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter, which can happen only once a year. It makes you feel confident, enthusiastic and exuberant! You feel like you have the world by the tail. You’re not afraid to think big. Note: Pay attention to the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is definitely a feel-good day for you! You might enjoy privacy and moments of relaxation by yourself in pleasant surroundings. Or you might choose to schmooze with friends and groups, perhaps even in a physical competition? Romance is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ll be happy socializing with others, especially seeing friends and interacting with groups and organizations because you feel positive and energetic. Possibly, these interactions with others will cause you to expand your future ambitions?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re pumped with enthusiasm because you feel positive about your future. This kind of enthusiasm is contagious, which is why your dealings with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and even the police — will be successful. Oh yes, you’re in the power seat.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans or anything to do with legal or medical matters, as well as higher education, look extremely favorable to you today. You have good reason to be enthusiastic about reaching out to explore these opportunities. However, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you negotiate financial arrangements, especially regarding inheritances and shared property, by all means do so in the morning before the moon alert. If so, your negotiations will be successful and will definitely favor you or enrich you in some way. Yes!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely day to enjoy schmoozing with others and hanging out with partners and close friends. You will also be successful in dealing with members of the general public because you’re in a great mood; furthermore, you feel expansive and generous. (Others will respond to this!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You can accomplish a lot today by working with groups because others are ready to help you. You might also be involved with other countries or people from other cultures. Work-related travel is likely, if so, it will be positive and successful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fabulous day to socialize. Romance is favored. In addition to this, your creative vibes are stoked, which is why your involvement with the arts, the entertainment world and show business will also be successful. Likewise, explore opportunities in the hospitality industry and sports.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll enjoy entertaining at home today. Family discussions will go well because people are ready to entertain optimistic, big ideas. A family member might have travel suggestions. Or discussions about redecorating might interest you. Real estate opportunities are likely. (Check moon alert.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The power of positive thinking is real. Fellow Pisces Jackie Gleason said: “If you have it and you know you have it, then you have it. If you have it and don’t know you have it, you don’t have it. If you don’t have it but you think you have it, then you have it.”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Stephen Amell (1981) shares your birthday. You are strong-willed and dedicated to your ideals and beliefs. Furthermore, you are persuasive about your convictions. This is a lighthearted, joyful year and time for you to socialize! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, May 6, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Horoscope for Monday, April 18, 2022
Horoscope for Sunday, April 17, 2022
The Latest
Cathy Engelbert
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA will let teams use charter flights for 2024 season
The initiative reportedly will cost the league $25 million per year over the next two seasons.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles
White Sox
Nothing 'enjoyable in any way' about 2023 season with White Sox, Dylan Cease says
Cease takes a 2.55 ERA into his start against the Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Antoinette Briley’s twin sons were found by a waste management employee June 6, 2003, as they were emptying the trash bins in an alley in the 4800 block of South Latrobe Avenue, in unincorporated Stickney Township.
Crime
Michigan woman gets 20 years in prison for 2003 murder of newborn twins found in Chicago area trash bin
The twin boys were found June. 6, 2003, in a trash bin in unincorporated Stickney Township. Their deaths were ruled homicides after autopsies revealed the boys had been born alive and died of asphyxiation, officials said. Detectives used genetic genealogy technology to track down Antoinette Briley in Michigan.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
IMG_8442.jpg
Weather
Storm system drops up to 2 inches of rain and hail across the Chicago area
Multiple rounds of storms accompanied by strong winds and hail moved through the area, the National Weather Service said. Hail was reported in Hyde Park. A ground stop was issued for O’Hare Airport, where 119 flights were canceled.
By Sun-Times staff
 
BEY-09XX23-15.jpg
News
Three Chicago area buildings among state's most at-risk historic locations
The nonprofit Landmarks Illinois released a list of 10 most endangered landmarks on Tuesday. The list includes the Portage Theater, the Sears Administration Building and the Libby, McNeill and Libby canning factory.
By Isabel Funk
 