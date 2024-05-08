Horoscope for Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today holds wonderful financial opportunities for you; however, you have to be careful. If you play your cards right, you can increase your wealth, increase your earnings or increase your assets, even by buying something that pleases you. However, you must do this before the moon alert begins.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a powerful day for you! The moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter, which can happen only once a year. It makes you feel confident, enthusiastic and exuberant! You feel like you have the world by the tail. You’re not afraid to think big. Note: Pay attention to the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is definitely a feel-good day for you! You might enjoy privacy and moments of relaxation by yourself in pleasant surroundings. Or you might choose to schmooze with friends and groups, perhaps even in a physical competition? Romance is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ll be happy socializing with others, especially seeing friends and interacting with groups and organizations because you feel positive and energetic. Possibly, these interactions with others will cause you to expand your future ambitions?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re pumped with enthusiasm because you feel positive about your future. This kind of enthusiasm is contagious, which is why your dealings with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and even the police — will be successful. Oh yes, you’re in the power seat.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans or anything to do with legal or medical matters, as well as higher education, look extremely favorable to you today. You have good reason to be enthusiastic about reaching out to explore these opportunities. However, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you negotiate financial arrangements, especially regarding inheritances and shared property, by all means do so in the morning before the moon alert. If so, your negotiations will be successful and will definitely favor you or enrich you in some way. Yes!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely day to enjoy schmoozing with others and hanging out with partners and close friends. You will also be successful in dealing with members of the general public because you’re in a great mood; furthermore, you feel expansive and generous. (Others will respond to this!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You can accomplish a lot today by working with groups because others are ready to help you. You might also be involved with other countries or people from other cultures. Work-related travel is likely, if so, it will be positive and successful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fabulous day to socialize. Romance is favored. In addition to this, your creative vibes are stoked, which is why your involvement with the arts, the entertainment world and show business will also be successful. Likewise, explore opportunities in the hospitality industry and sports.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll enjoy entertaining at home today. Family discussions will go well because people are ready to entertain optimistic, big ideas. A family member might have travel suggestions. Or discussions about redecorating might interest you. Real estate opportunities are likely. (Check moon alert.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The power of positive thinking is real. Fellow Pisces Jackie Gleason said: “If you have it and you know you have it, then you have it. If you have it and don’t know you have it, you don’t have it. If you don’t have it but you think you have it, then you have it.”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Stephen Amell (1981) shares your birthday. You are strong-willed and dedicated to your ideals and beliefs. Furthermore, you are persuasive about your convictions. This is a lighthearted, joyful year and time for you to socialize! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships.

