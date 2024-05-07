The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Husband suggests I go elsewhere for my sex needs

As his libido disappears, he advises his wife to take on a friend with benefits, and she’s considering it.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Husband suggests I go elsewhere for my sex needs
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for the last 25 years to a wonderful man, “Frank.” We are very happy in all areas except for intimacy. Frank has lost all interest in intimacy and sex. It began about two years ago, and I have tried everything to reignite the flame in our relationship. Frank’s sex drive has disappeared!

About a year ago, he told me I should find someone — a friend with benefits — to take care of my sexual needs. At the time I said no, hoping he would be interested again. Now, after a year of waiting, I am seriously considering finding a “friend.”

Do you think I should follow through with it, or keep waiting and hoping Frank will change? Have you any advice about how to restart the intimacy in our relationship? — EXTINGUISHED IN VIRGINIA

DEAR EXTINGUISHED: You and your husband need to have another serious talk about this. He should also talk to his doctor and ask for a referral to a urologist and an endocrinologist, who may be able to help. The inability to achieve an erection occurs in some men around age 50 and even younger, which is why Viagra is such a popular drug. If your husband is willing to discuss this with a medical professional, it may be the solution to his (and your) problem.

DEAR ABBY: I met a co-worker about a year ago and we started dating. He had been clean and sober from alcohol for more than 10 years. We got along very well, but he is drinking again, and his behavior has changed — there are mood swings, bouts of jealousy and finger-pointing.

When he drinks, it’s unpleasant, and the smell seeping from his pores is nauseating. He finds almost any reason to have a drink. When I try to talk to him about it, he says he does nothing wrong and he drinks because he wants to, or some other reason that makes no sense. I’m tired of the excuses. Then he begs for forgiveness or accuses me of not wanting him around.

I have told him he needs to work on himself and get back into the program, and he says all he can do is take one day at a time. He drinks and drives, which poses a danger to himself and others. He’s jealous of my ex and my grown children. He plays the victim, and his answers to questions are, “I don’t remember,” “I didn’t do anything,” or “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” I’m at my wits’ end and can’t take any more. Please help. — TOXIC RELATIONSHIP

DEAR TOXIC: Draw the line. Remind your co-worker that when you started dating him, he was on the wagon. Tell him that when he drinks his personality changes, and you do not like the person he becomes. You need to educate yourself about alcoholism, and an effective way to do that would be to join Al-Anon and attend some meetings.

If you really “can’t take any more,” stop dating him! And, if it creates problems where you work, inform your boss or supervisor. I’m sure that because of the potential liability, your employer won’t be thrilled about having a drunk for an employee.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My granddaughter buys me gadgets that I don’t want
Dear Abby: Son refuses to pay dinner check, then jeers my tipping
Dear Abby: Should I go online to find a man worth marrying?
Dear Abby: Soon I might meet boyfriend's brother, out from prison, and I'm scared
Dear Abby: Mean to his mom, man’s now trashing her fiance as well
Dear Abby: Dinner date urges me not to regain the weight I lost
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 8, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Michael Busch produces walk-off to top off Shota Imanaga's impressive start as Cubs beat Padres 3-2
A thunderstorm heightened the drama of the final inning Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois coach Brad Underwood yells from the sidelines during the second half Thursday against Missouri in St. Louis.
College Sports
Is Illinois hoops going to fall off in 2024-25? Brad Underwood doesn't 'give a rip' if others think so
None of the national experts has even talked with Underwood yet, he says, so their “way-too-early” rankings aren’t worrying him. Besides, the demands of a nonstop job create enough stress as it is.
By Steve Greenberg
 
The Blackhawks continued selecting their 2023 draft class Thursday in Nashville.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks keep No. 2 overall pick in NHL Draft lottery
The Hawks will make a top-two selection for a second consecutive year after maintaining the No. 2 pick in the lottery Tuesday.
By Ben Pope
 
050724_Sky_vs_Liberty_Gary Dineen_NBAE via Getty Images (6).jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky throttle Liberty 101-53 in their final preseason game
Any concerns over whether or not Angel Reese could return from the Met Gala ready to play were put to rest by her 13-point, five-rebound, two-steal performance.
By Annie Costabile
 