Bears coach John Fox won’t rule out promoting Mitch Trubisky

John Fox was never going to announce a starting quarterback Friday, no matter how embarrassing the Bears’ loss to the Packers was the night before. To do so would give some perceived edge to their next opponent, the Vikings, or, in his mind, any onlooker that would dare exploit of a rare moment of coach candor.

So it was no surprise when Fox didn’t declare rookie Mitch Trubisky’s the starter, though it was telling that, for the first time, Fox didn’t declare Mike Glennon his choice, either.

“I’m not really trying to be clear,” Fox said. “Actually, probably, quite the opposite.”

It seems only a matter of time before the team turns, officially, to Trubisky. The Bears have plenty of that — there’s a 11-day gap between Thursday’s 35-14 disaster and their Oct. 9 “Monday Night Football” home game. The players were given the weekend off.

Mitch Trubisky sits on the sideline Thursday. (Getty Images)

“We’re looking at everything,” Fox said. “And we’re not in big rush to do anything about it. We don’t have a game until next Monday night.”

The Bears had hoped Glennon, to whom they guaranteed $18.5 million in March, could start throughout the season and allow Trubisky to sit. But the former struggled mightily — he has completed 93-for-140 for 833 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions — and has failed to improve markedly since the start of training camp. After four starts, the Bears can no longer attribute Glennon’s mistakes to rust.

The No. 2 overall pick, meanwhile, progressed faster than they thought. Trubisky was named the Bears’ No. 2 starter entering the season, with veteran Mark Sanchez named the sage third-stringer. If Trubisky was deemed ready to be the backup, Fox was asked, is there any different than being prepared to start?

“Until that happens, you don’t really know,” Fox said. “I don’t think you know and I don’t even know. Regardless, it’s who you draft, who you sign to a free agent contract. I think that kind of tells what you think. Now you still have got to execute.”

Per usual, Fox refused to blame one particular player for the team struggles. He declared the only commonality in Glennon’s turnovers were that the 11 men on offense didn’t do their jobs well enough.

Tight end Zach Miller called Glennon “more than capable of leading our football team and getting wins,” but said he understands the outcry for change.

“If we don’t turn it over early, we’re not sitting here talking about all the things that we’re doing with that position,” he said.

Fox claimed Glennon’s contract hasn’t played a role in his playing time, and said he wasn’t worried his quarterback controversy would splinter the locker room.

GM Ryan Pace has a say in when Trubisky plays — “We talk about personnel all the time,” Fox said – but the coach didn’t want to elaborate on how the two separate the rookie’s readiness from Glennon’s struggles.

“You evaluate it as you can,” he said. “At the end of the day you try to field the best team you have available, that gives you the best chance to win. …

“Unfortunately after four games, we’re 1-3, and we’re going to have to adjust and change to keep that going. We’ve got to do more, do better.”