The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears QB Caleb Williams arrives at Halas Hall embracing enormous expectations

“What’s there to duck?” he responded when asked about the pressure he’ll be under in Chicago.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears QB Caleb Williams arrives at Halas Hall embracing enormous expectations
IMG_3006.jpg

Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Thursday.

Chicago Sun-Times

New Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been under scrutiny for years already, but that’s about to reach a new level in the NFL — and especially in Chicago.

Williams isn’t bothered by any of that.

“Just do my job,” he said Friday. “If you win games, you’re gonna make a lot of people happy.”

When asked why he has continued to ramp up expectations rather than try to temper them, he said, “What’s the reason to duck? It’s here… We’re here. Attack it headfirst and go get it.”

The Bears made a franchise-altering decision to draft Williams first overall Thursday, which had long been expected. As part of that move, they traded former quarterback Justin Fields to the Steelers last month.

Williams is the first quarterback the team has ever drafted first overall. Their most recent first-round quarterbacks were Fields (2021, No. 11), Mitch Trubisky (2017, No. 2) and Rex Grossman (2003, No. 22). Grossman last the longest at six seasons.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
A day later, Rome Odunze's pairing with Bears still 'surreal'
Bears get all A's for Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze draft
New Bears QB Caleb Williams sets draft night sales record for Fanatics
After drafting Caleb Williams, GM 'done talking about' Bears' spotty QB history
2024 NFL Draft first-round results: Full list of top 32 selections
Bears GM Ryan Poles corrects errors, fixes WR room with Rome Odunze pick at No. 9
The Latest
UofChicagoprotest
Israel-Hamas War
Hundreds join pro-Palestinian protests at Chicago universities, colleges as Northwestern encampment grows
Hundreds of protesters from the University of Chicago, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago and Roosevelt University rallied in support of people living in Gaza.
By Isabel FunkSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
La Voz Chicago
15 parejas de migrantes venezolanos contraerán matrimonio en iglesia de Chicago
Todas las parejas son miembros de la Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, 4750 N. Sheridan Road, en Uptown, que brinda servicios a los recién llegados.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
6_Midsummer Night's Dream_The Joffrey Ballet Ensemble_Photo by Cheryl Mann.jpeg
Dance
A dance party at heart, Joffrey Ballet's 'Midsummer Night's Dream' is a joyous celebration
Despite its familiar-seeming title, this piece has no connection with Shakespeare. Instead, it goes its own distinctive direction, paying homage to the summer solstice and the centuries-old Scandinavian Midsummer holiday.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Housing & development
How Realtors deal will affect homebuying
Chicago agents say the just-approved, $418 million National Association of Realtors settlement over broker commissions might not have an immediate impact, but it will bring changes, and homebuyers and sellers have been asking what it will mean for them.
By Abby Miller
 
Work
Former Foxtrot workers rally, demand back pay after grocer's sudden closure
The former employees contacted workers rights organization Arise Chicago and filed charges with the Illinois Department of Labor, according to the organization.
By Abby Miller
 