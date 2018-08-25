The full list of Bears not playing Saturday vs. Chiefs

Less than 24 hours after coach Matt Nagy told the Bears he planned to sit their starters, the Bears announced exactly how many will miss today’s game against the Chiefs.

The Bears are sitting all their offensive starters, save for guard Eric Kush and receiver Taylor Gabriel. That list: quarterback Mitch Trubisky; running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen; receivers Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy; tight end Trey Burton; and offensive linemen Bobby Massie, Cody Whitehair, Kyle Long and Charles Leno.

Bears defenders who will not play include defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman; linebackers Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Aaron Lynch, Leonard Floyd and Sam Acho; cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan; and safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos.

Smith, who has yet to play in a preseason game since ending his 29-day contract standoff, could play Sunday against the Bills.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky hands off to running back Tarik Cohen during practice in May. | Charles Rex Arbogast, AP photo

Notably, wide receiver Kevin White is expected to start, having apparently not reached the status to skip the team’s fourth preseason game.