Matt Nagy on QB Mitch Trubisky: ‘He’s gotta communicate to us how he feels’

The hardest part of sorting through Mitch Trubisky’s right shoulder injury this week, coach Matt Nagy said, was getting him to be honest. Having never missed a snap due to a medical concern, it was new territory for the Bears quarterback.

“He’s gotta communicate to us how he feels, and then we’ll do the same,” coach Matt Nagy said Friday. “And figure out where it goes on a day-to-day basis.”

The Bears don’t believe Trubisky’s injury — which he suffered after Vikings safety Harrison Smith’s late hit Sunday night — to be serious. After missing his first NFL start Thursday, he’s a candidate to return and start the Bears’ next game, Dec. 2 against the Giants.

Nagy compared Trubisky’s injury to the ankle problem of Khalil Mack, in the sense that both players wanted to play.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky watches from the sidelines during the second half Sunday. | Duane Burleson/AP photo

“The day-to-day thing, the communication, knowing, ‘Hey, how do you feel here?’” Nagy said. “And sometimes protecting the player from the player is really what you run into.”

Trainer Andre Tucker and the Bears have asked Trubisky to rate his pain from 1-10 every day. Nagy said he’s been honest when he talks injuries with Trubisky.

“We work together with Andre and our doctors and find out exactly, ‘What do they think? Where is he at?’” Nagy said. “And we play all different situations and then so, day-to-day, ‘OK, where you at?””

NOTE: Running back Benny Cunningham, who left Sunday’s game, has a right ankle sprain and is day to day, Nagy said.