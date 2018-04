Bears re-sign defensive lineman John Jenkins

John Jenkins made eight tackles in eight games for the Bears last season. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears re-signed defensive lineman John Jenkins to a one-year deal. He had eight tackles in eight games (one start) last season, his first with the team. Jenkins has 121 tackles in five seasons with the Saints (2013-15), Seahawks (2016) and Bears (2017).

Jenkins, who played in college at Georgia, was a third-round pick of the Saints in 2013. Bears general manager Ryan Pace was in the Saints’ front office at the time.