Blackhawks fall seven points out of playoff picture with third straight loss

Five games into his first season in Columbus — four months removed from his second Stanley Cup in three seasons — Brandon Saad’s Blue Jackets were 0-5-0. There was a nine-game stretch in which the Blue Jackets lost eight games. And there was a seemingly endless parade of opposing goal celebrations, a league-worst 252 in all.

Saad knows what last place feels like. He knows what last place looks like.

And it doesn’t feel like this season does. It doesn’t look like these Blackhawks do.

“No, not at all,” he said. “I’ve been through worse.”

Connor Murphy battles Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn in front of the Blackhawks' net during the first period Monday night. (AP Photo)

Yet the Hawks have found themselves at the bottom of the Central Division for much of the past month, unable to make up any ground on division foes who just keep winning. Monday’s 2-0 loss to the East-leading Lightning, their third straight defeat, left them seven points behind Colorado and Minnesota, both of whom won their games to extend their hot streaks. The Hawks played well, but an 0-of-6 effort on the power play and a disastrous shorthanded goal against doomed them to defeat.

The Hawks have six goals in their last five games, so they certainly deserve their spot in the standings. Still, Saad’s not entirely wrong — the Hawks entered the game just shy of a 90-point pace; not nearly good enough, but hardly putrid. Those 2015-16 Blue Jackets finished with a dismal 76 points. Last year’s last-place Avalanche finished with 48.

Throw in the occasional standout game against the contending Jets and the occasional trampling of teams from the Penguins to the Blue Jackets to the lowly Senators, and the Hawks — justified or not — feel they’re better than the standings suggest. Which only goes to make their predicament more frustrating.

“We’ve had games this year where we’ve played great against top-notch teams,” Patrick Kane said. “So we know it’s in here, we know we can be confident given some of the games we’ve had in the past.”

There aren’t many believers left outside of that dressing room, though. The Hawks’ climb to a 10th straight postseason berth is steep at best, darn near vertical at worst. And losses like Monday’s serve to both fuel the Hawks’ belief in themselves, and also the idea that this just isn’t their year.

The second period was emblematic of much of the Hawks’ season — playing well enough to win, yet still losing through a mix of bad luck and bad play. They dominated possession throughout the period, with a 17-5 shots edge and with all four lines generating genuine scoring chances. Then they were handed a four-minute power play at the 16:06 mark, and wound up falling behind 1-0 on a shorthanded goal by Chris Kunitz.

During the power play, Patrick Sharp was whistled for a delayed penalty, and the Lightning went on the attack. A shot was deflected over the goal, and the Hawks seemed to give up on the play, perhaps thinking the puck hit the netting. It hadn’t. So Erik Gustafsson, who only had to touch the puck to get a whistle, stood idly by while Kunitz got the puck behind the net. And Jeff Glass, who was otherwise solid all night, was slow to realize the puck was still in play behind him, and Kunitz banked the puck off him and in.

The power play was an issue all night. The Hawks went 0-of-6 with the man-advantage, coming up short during a 45-second 5-on-3 late in the first period. They’re 0-of-16 since their four-goal outburst in Ottawa on Jan. 9.

The Hawks’ best chance to tie it came at 6:41 of the third period, but Andrei Vasilevskiy (40 saves) gloved Anthony Duclair’s breakaway backhander to keep it 1-0. Yanni Gourde finally sealed it with a blast past Glass at 18:26 of the third.

