Blackhawks falter early, rally late, but fall short in 6-5 loss to Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Coming off a blowout loss at home to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Blackhawks had a chance to show coach Jeremy Colliton a little bit of what they’re made of Thursday night against the Jets.

“You’re always looking for a response,” Colliton said. “Certainly that wasn’t the way we want o play. I think it starts with the start. We’ve fallen behind too often and it makes it tough when you’re playing uphill. So we want to avoid that.”

Unfortunately for the Hawks, they’re in a formative stage of the Colliton era where the harder they try, the worse they get. They not only allowed two goals in the first 3:52 of the opening period, but two more in the first 1:46 of the second period and another in the first 1:21 of the third in a 6-5 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place.

The Hawks at least showed some spunk. After falling behind 6-3 in the third period, the Hawks rallied behind goals from Dominik Kahun and Artem Anisimov to cut the deficit to 6-5 with 2:52 left in regulation. They applied pressure with Corey Crawford pulled for an extra attacker, but Jonathan Toews was stopped in front of the net in the final seconds and the Jets held on.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers had a hat trick and 20-year-old winger Patrik Laine scored two goals to give him 13 in his last six games and a league-leading 21 for the season as the Hawks (9-12-5) lost for the fourth time in five games to drop to 3-6-2 since Colliton replaced Joel Quenneville as head coach. The Hawks play at Nashville on Saturday night.

Laine scored on a point-blank shot to give the Jets a 1-0 lead just 1:42 into game. It was the fifth consecutive game the Hawks have fallen behind 1-0 — allowing goals at 2:10, 5:48, 0:29 and 0:54 of the first period in the previous four games.

The Hawks at least responded to the initial flurry. After Laine’s goal Marcus Kruger scored in front of the net 80 seconds later to tie the game 1-1.

And after Ehlers gave the Jets a 2-1 lead 49 seconds after Kruger’s goal, the Hawks tied it again when John Hayden scored on a rebound 4:18 later for a 2-2 tie. David Kampf set that goal up with a mini-breakaway that was stopped by Connor Hellebuyck before Hayden cleaned up.

The Hawks have been outscored 13-3 in the first period of their last five games.

Their early-period problems continued in the second period. Ehlers, with a clear shot from the high slot, fired a slap shot that beat Corey Crawford to give the Jets a 3-2 lead 61 seconds into the period. Jacob Trouba scored in front off yet another Jets flurry 45 seconds later to give the Jets a 4-2 lead just 1:46 into the second period.

Hawks defenseman Jan Rutta scored off a slap shot that beat Connor Hellebuyck to cut the Jets lead to 4-3 at 9:31 of the second period. That gave the Hawks three goals from their bottom two lines — two from the third line of Dominik Kahun, Kampf and Hayden and one from the fourth line of Kruger, Artem Anisimov and Andreas Martinsen.

Against a Jets team playing without defenseman Dustin Byfuglien — who was injured in a collision against the Penguins on Tuesday night — the Hawks had a chance to steal this one in the third period as they did after falling behind the Panthers on Saturday.

But the Jets scored yet another early goal in the third period to regain their two-goal advantage. After Duncan Keith was penalized for slashing, Laine took advantage of a Rutta turnover to score from the left circle and give the Jets a 5-3 lead.

Ehlers stole a pass from Gustafsson at the blue line and scored on a breakaway for the hat trick to make it 6-3.