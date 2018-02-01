Blackhawks’ two-game win streak is history after 4-2 loss to Canucks

Jonathan Toews loses control of the puck on a breakaway in the first period, but Alex Edler was called for slashing on the play. The Hawks did not score on the ensuing power play. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Blackhawks don’t have to win them all to make the playoffs. But they probably have to win just about every one of these — games against also-rans like the Vancouver Canucks no matter where they are played.

Whether or not it was a must-win game, the Hawks’ 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena was deflating. It ended a two-game winning streak and was another reminder that this team no longer can will itself to victories it has to have. The Hawks have not won more than two consecutive games since Dec. 17.

“We want to win every game, so we didn’t win — it’s disappointing,” captain Jonathan Toews said. “We had the right kind of desperation in the third — we’re within one goal. It seems like we’re just giving up too much easy offense against when we’re down a goal or two.”

The Hawks (24-20-7) lost a 1-0 lead after the first period to fall five points behind the Avalanche for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with three other teams to climb over.

“It’s a game we need to have,” said rookie forward Alex DeBrincat, who scored his 18th goal of the season to pull the Hawks to within 3-2 in the third period. “A few breakdowns in the second period cost us.”

The Hawks were coming off back-to-back victories over the Red Wings and Predators before and after the all-star break. They also had won their last four road games, which gave them something additional to cling to in their quest to avoid missing the playoff for the first time in 10 seasons.

The Canucks not only won the game, but did it with a pair of net-front goals the Hawks are desperate to get. Bo Horvat re-directed a Troy Stecher shot from the point to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 5:33 of the second period. Daniel Sedin, parked perfectly in front of Anton Forsberg, did the same off a Jake Virtanen shot to give the Canucks a 3-1 lead at 2:55 of the third.

“I thought two [goals] we gave them in the second period — I thought we could have made better plays with the puck on the first one. Got them excited to be where they’re at, lost a little momentum of the power play. You go to the net in this game. That’s how you score goals.”

DeBrincat scored at 10:19 of the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Hawks failed to convert on a power play when Jake Virtanen was called for tripping at 12:39 and Brendan Gaunce scored on a tip-in at 17:02 to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead.

The Hawks got off to the fast start they were looking for when Nick Schmaltz scored for a 1-0 lead at 15:15 of the first period. Brandon Saad fed Schmaltz, who used his speed to go in on Jacob Markstrom alone and beat him backhand for his 14th goal of the season.

Duncan Keith also assisted on the play. It was a notable one for Saad, whose assist broke a nine-game streak without a point.

Toews gave the Hawks a pair of power plays with strong moves to the net. Prior to Schmaltz goal, DeBrincat fed Toews to spring him for a mini-breakaway. He didn’t get a shot off, but drew a slashing penalty on Alex Edler. The Hawks failed to score on the power play.

Early in the second period, Toews beat Stecher with a strong move to the net and drew a hooking penalty on Stecher for another power play. The Hawks had better chances in this one, but again could not score — dropping them to 2-for-26 on the power play in their last nine games.

The missed opportunity proved costly. The Canucks tied it 1-1 when Gaunce scored on a 2-on-1 at 5:33 of the second period Alex DeBrincat lost the puck along the boards in the neutral zone, springing the 2-on-1. Gaunce, coming in from the right side, took it himself and beat Anton Forsberg to tie the game.

Less than five minutes later, Horvat scored in front off the Stecher shot from the point to give the Canucks the lead. Before the Hawks could mount much of a push in the third period, Daniel Sedin scored off a deflection in front for a 3-1 lead.

