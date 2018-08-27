Can the Bulls complete Part 2 of the rebuild and land a free-agent superstar?

It doesn’t happen very often on these pages, but it’s time to give Bulls general manager Gar Forman some credit.

Year 2 of NBA rebuilds aren’t supposed to have gone this smoothly.

Since trading All-NBA two-way standout Jimmy Butler to Minnesota in the 2017 offseason, Forman has amassed a starting point guard in Kris Dunn, a two-guard with All-Star potential in Zach LaVine, a stretch-four with unicorn potential in Lauri Markkanen, and now a young center hell-bent on being a defensive stopper in Wendell Carter Jr.

There’s no doubt that the addition of free agent Jabari Parker seems more public relations than basketball sense, but even that comes with a possible one-year expiration date with the Bulls holding the option for next season.

Before Forman goes on the IR for patting himself on the back, however, the job is only halfway done, and it’s part 2 that should have Bulls fans concerned.

The rebuild model starts with acquiring young talent. Go ahead and check that box.

But the next step is taking the cap room and courting at least one superstar player to take the roster from simply printing first-round playoff tickets to being a serious threat in a very weak Eastern Conference.

The Bulls own the $20-million option on Parker for the 2019-20 season, so can shed that if need be. Robin Lopez and his $14.3 million come off after this season with the big man becoming a free agent. Heck, even with Omer Asik owning the $11.9 million option for next season, he’s an expiring contract, which is back in fashion when it comes to dumping him on other rebuilding teams.

Really, the ugliest mark still on the books is the guaranteed $24-million-plus Forman owes Cristiano Felicio over the next three seasons.

Now add in the fact that the 2019 free agent class is loaded with franchise-changing talent, and it would seem that the Bulls are sitting in perfect position to once again become an elite team.

Therein lies the rub, and might be the reason the Bulls have to eventually hit eject on Forman’s GM chair.

Not once since he’s taken over that position has Forman been able to land a superstar player.

Not LeBron James, not Carmelo Anthony, and not the prime version of Dwyane Wade.

Landing old-man Wade like they did for the 2016-17 season doesn’t count, especially when they had to pay the then-34-year-old $15 million to simply go away.

Yes, VP of basketball operations John Paxson commands a lot more respect from players and agents around the league, but it’s Forman that also has to sit at that dinner table and shake hands to consummate a deal.

The Sun-Times has reported numerous times that there’s just not a lot of good feelings and trust league-wide surrounding Forman, and that could end up being the downfall of this rebuild.

Luckily, there are several soon-to-be big-named free agents that walk to the beat of their own drum and are completely unpredictable in their decision making.

1. Kevin Durant – Will Durant continue his run with the historically-dominant Warriors, or is it time for him to reboot on a new legacy? There are already rumors that New York, Miami or the Lakers are each possibilities, so how far-fetched would it be for Durant to play in the shadow of the Michael Jordan statue?

2. Kawhi Leonard – There is no bigger enigma of a personality than Leonard, who could change the fortunes of a franchise and not even say a word the entire time.

3. Kyrie Irving – The Sun-Times expressed his interest in coming to Chicago last offseason, but that was with the idea of playing alongside his good friend in Butler. Has that changed?