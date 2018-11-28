Bulls guard Denzel Valentine will be out for rest of season

Denzel Valentine will not play for the remainder of the season. | Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Bulls guard Denzel Valentine’s season ended before it even began.

The Bulls announced Wednesday that Valentine will miss the rest of this season.

Valentine underwent a left ankle stabilization surgery performed by Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He’s expected to return to full basketball activities in approximately six month, according to the Bulls.

Valentine suffered what was at first believed to have been a moderate left ankle sprain in practice on Sept. 25. After being re-evaluated a few weeks later, he was diagnosed with “ongoing [left] ankle instability.”

Valentine, a first-round pick in 2016, was preparing to begin in what was supposed to be his defining third season. It might be an even bigger blow to the Bulls, who are thin on the bench and could use his 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, as well as his .386 shooting percentage from three-point range, which was third on the team last season.