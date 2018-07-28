Cole Hamels expects to ‘save the best for last’ down stretch for Cubs

ST. LOUIS – The Cubs may think they got their man in Cole Hamels.

But Hamels knows he got his team in the Cubs.

“I’m excited. This is always a place I’ve wanted to play,” the veteran left-hander said Saturday after joining his new team during the Cubs’ 6-2 loss to the Cardinals. “I knew there was a strong possibility in 2015 when obviously I was getting traded at the time.”

Theo Epstein’s front office was granted a waiver claim for Hamels in 2014 but couldn’t work out a deal before the Phillies pulled him off waivers, then a year later didn’t have the resources to make a deal before the Phillies traded Hamels to the Texas Rangers.

Hamels

After making a smaller-scale deal Thursday night for the struggling veteran, the Cubs are betting they’re not getting too little of Hamels too late to save their teetering rotation and make another playoff run.

“I know what I have and what I’m capable of doing, and I’m really confident I’ll be able to do it here,” said Hamels, who got a warm welcome from new teammates Saturday.

Hamels, a close family friend of former Cubs pitcher Mark Prior, said he became a Cubs fan during Prior’s years and has gone 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA in six career starts at Wrigley Field. Prior texted with congratulations and encouraging words about the city, Hamels said.

But Hamels also has struggled much of this season with the Rangers (4.72 ERA), including a 10.23 ERA in his last five starts – attributing much of the issues to mechanics issues and trouble with the two-seam fastball he’s been working on for two seasons.

He suggested he might have recently corrected some of the issues and added health and velocity are not problems.

“You kind of look past it, learn from it and save the best for last,” he said.

He also expects “a little bit of revitalized energy” with the last-to-first trade.

“There is something that you’re playing for,” he said, “and I think that kind of [has an] effect and kind of ups your game.”

Whatever Hamels provides starting with his Cubs debut Wednesday in Pittsburgh, he said he’s looking forward to the return from the DL of former Rangers teammate Yu Darvish.

“He’s got wipeout stuff,” he said. “To know when he gets healthy it’s going to be a pretty devastating pitching rotation – I’m just happy to be a part of it. So wherever I fit in and we all line up, I think we all are pretty confident we’re all No. 1, No. 2 pitchers. It makes it pretty intimidating for us to go into a series and a team knowing that’s who they’re going to face.”

And Cub manager Joe Maddon’s presence doesn’t hurt.

“I like being around him; when he’s on the field I do well,” said Hamels, the World Series MVP when the Phillies beat Maddon’s Rays in 2008 – and who threw a no-hitter against the Cubs in Maddon’s first year in Chicago. “If he’s somewhere on the field, I pitch well. I’m going to thank Joe for that. And then I guess I’ll have some wine.”

Yu good?

Darvish told Japanese media Saturday that he felt fine the day after experience pain early in a bullpen session before making an adjustment and finishing pain-free.

He said he expects to throw another bullpen session during the two-game series this week in Pittsburgh.

Notes: Shortstop Addison Russell is expected to return to the lineup Sunday after getting two days off for fatigue and tightness in his legs and to give the lingering issue with last month’s finger injury a break. …The Cubs recalled reliever Cory Mazzoni from AAA Iowa Saturday to swap places with Alec Mills, who pitched two innings Friday night.