Tyler Chatwood demoted, Jose Quintana labors as Cubs anxiously await Cole Hamels

ST. LOUIS – So much for those two big free agent starting pitchers the Cubs signed over the winter to help lead them to another World Series.

With Yu Darvish already on the disabled list and no end date in sight, Tyler Chatwood was demoted from the rotation Friday night when the Cubs scheduled just-acquired Cole Hamels to take Chatwood’s spot Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

And just like that, $164 million in free agent starting pitching is nowhere to be found in the Cubs’ rotation less than four months into those deals.

“Obviously, you never want that,” said Chatwood, who leads the majors by an enormous margin in walks allowed (85). “But I think there’s some stuff that I need to work out, so this will give me the opportunity to do that, and hopefully whenever I start feeling good again get back in the rotation.”

Jose Quintana lasted only three innings in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

Chatwood, who averaged less than five innings in his 19 starts this season, will be available out of the bullpen starting Tuesday, say the Cubs, who seem to anticipate a return to the rotation this season – possibly even as a sixth starter at some point.

“We’ll just play it one at a time,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s all about getting him well right now, getting him back to pitching like he can. That’s going to benefit us for the next couple years.”

Chatwood signed a three-year, $38 million deal in December.

The Cubs announced the move Saturday, a few hours before Jose Quintana put a spotlight on the Cubs’ flawed rotation with a 51-pitch, six-run first inning against the Cardinals – including back-to-back walks followed by a grand slam by Marcell Ozuna, the fifth batter of the inning.

Quintana, the left-hander acquired from the White Sox at the All-Star break last year, lasted just three innings in the Cubs’ 6-2 loss to the Cardinals — their second straight to the Cards, trimming their lead in the division to one game over Milwaukee, pending the Brewers late game against the Giants.

The Hamels-Chatwood decision means the Cubs are keeping Mike Montgomery – the sixth starter when the season opened – in the rotation at least for now, even after he allowed five runs on 12 hits in a loss Friday night.

“I want to be part of this team, and I want to start, and I want to help us win games,” said Montgomery (3-3, 3.50 ERA in 11 starts). “It doesn’t mean I can’t do other things, but my goal is to be a starter.

“But more than that it’s about winning. We were in the World Series that year, and winning kind of trumps everything. So right now it’s just about putting my head down and keeping on top of my work and just being there for the other guys and making sure every time I go out there I’m at my best.”

The decision also makes the Cubs’ the only team in the majors with four left-handers in the rotation.

Maddon said the rare heavy-lefty look is irrelevant as long as they’re good ones.

“I’m a confident guy,” said Montgomery, who added that he’s in a strong place physically and mentally. “I believe I’m going to go out there and give our team a chance to win, and I’m just going to kind of keep riding that going forward.”

Chatwood, whose bullpen role likely depends on matchups and the score, seemed encouraged he could solve his command problems in the short term and earn his way back to the rotation.

“Hopefully, it’s quick. I feel that I’m close. We’ll see,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. I’ve been grinding all year. It hasn’t been fun grinding that hard. … I’m excited to try to get back to what I know I can be.”