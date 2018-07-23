Could WR Taylor Gabriel be the Bears’ version of Tyreek Hill?

BOURBONNAIS — Tarik Cohen was supposed to be Matt Nagy’s new version of Tyreek Hill. But maybe it’s Taylor Gabriel.

The Bears, after all, signed the receiver nicknamed “Turbo” to a four-year, $26 million deal this offseason. Gabriel said he’ll line up all over the field — even in the backfield — to provide the same threat that Hill did in Kansas City. With Nagy as his coordinator, Hill caught 75 passes for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

“Speed, man,” Gabriel, who ran 24 mph during an organized team activities practice, said Monday. “How many ways can you use speed? You can use it in all type of different ways. So it’s just exciting and with Nagy having Tyreek Hill, the things that he did with him, it’s very exciting.

“And to bring that to this offense, I’m excited to get to the season. I keep saying I’m excited because I’m excited.”

The Bears signed Taylor Gabriel to a four-year deal in March. (AP)

Nagy said Gabriel has been “everything we thought” since he signed in March.

“He’s working through some adjustments within the play on what he does versus a certain coverage,” Nagy said. “But the biggest thing for him is he’s a speedy guy and he knows how we’re going use him and some of the things we want to do. And so far I think he’s done a great job.”