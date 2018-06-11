Cubs rally twice, beat Brewers in 11 to move into first place

MILWAUKEE – If the Cubs could experience winter in April, why not October in June?

With more than a month to go before the All-Star break, the Cubs are in the kind of stretch that could set a tone for the rest of their season, if not the National League Central race – never mind the chance to take over sole possession of first place for the first time since April.

It took 11 innings on Monday night, but the Cubs came from behind twice and eventually beat the Brewers on Anthony Rizzo’s first-pitch home run off Matt Albers to open a big 11th inning that pushed the Cubs a half-game ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central with two games left in the series.

The Cubs added four more runs on two-out hits by Ben Zobrist, Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward for a 7-2 victory that was the Cubs’ eighth in nine games against the Brewers this season.

Rizzo watched his first-pitch, go-ahead home run clear the right-field wall in the 11th inning Monday night at Miller Park.

The Cubs’ 12th victory in 15 games overall gives them the best record in the National League with 99 games to play.

And this was just the first of three in Milwaukee against the team that won 18 of 28 entering the series, with three more to follow for the Cubs against the rival Cardinals in St. Louis – culminating with a nationally televised Sunday night game.

Hostile environments?

“We love going to places where we’re not liked,” said Almora, who drove in the Cubs’ first run with a two-out single in the fifth and their final run. “It brings the best out of us.”

It looked like it brought out the best of both teams Monday night, with the teams playing another heated, competitive game most of the night – the Brewers having held the Cubs to three or fewer runs in five of the losses to the Cubs.

And Ryan Braun for one seemed to take it personally – diving to rob Rizzo of a hit leading off the fourth and leaping at the wall in left to rob Willson Contreras of extra bases in the sixth.

Did the Brewers come into the series with chips on their shoulders?

“If I were them, for sure,” shortstop Addison Russell said. “We are who we are. There’s no hiding that. They play their style of baseball, and we play ours.”

The Brewers were on their way to a 5 ½-game division lead over the Cubs at the All-Star break this time last year.

That’s exactly how many games the Cubs made up on the Brewers during this 15-game surge into first place.

They’ve played so well the last 2½ weeks that ace Jon Lester compared it to how the Cubs played during their wire-to-wire championship season in 2016.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before the game he likes what he’s seeing – especially defensively – but is looking for just two more developments from this year’s team.

“I’m waiting on a more consistent method scoring runs, when we get runners in scoring position,” he said. “And then really getting the starting pitching leveled out.”

You couldn’t blame this one on either of those on a surprisingly electric Monday night at Miller Park.

Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who already had beaten the Brewers twice this season and was 4-1 with a 0.63 ERA in six career starts against them, allowed only four hits in six innings Monday.

The only problem: Two of the hits were home runs, by Erik Kratz leading off the third and by Jonathan Villar with one out in the fifth. He retired all seven he faced in between and of 16 of the other 19 he faced overall.

But it meant that he trailed 2-1 as he handed the game to his bullpen.

As for hitting with men in scoring position, the Cubs didn’t press much for most of the game, if only because they didn’t have much opportunity until the eighth.

They had men in scoring position just twice through seven innings.

They were 4-for-6 after that.