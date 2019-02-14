Cubs find last-place prediction ‘entertaining’

MESA, Ariz. – From four consecutive playoffs seasons to last place?

Depends on whose geek department you believe.

While multiple outlets project the Cubs at the top of the NL Central again with 88 wins, the latest PECOTA projections by Baseball Prospectus say the Cubs will win only 80 games – good for last in the division.

“It is entertaining,” manager Joe Maddon said, scoffing at BP’s number. “Who knows why or how they arrive at that stuff. It really means nothing. You’ve got to go out and play the game.

“I have zero interest in something like that.”

Certainly, much of the rest of the division improved on paper during the offseason while the Cubs essentially stood pat after a 95-win season and quick playoff exit.

“I really don’t pay attention that stuff in the offseason,” Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. said. “I come in and look at my team only, and I know how good we can be.

“The last couple years we have been that team to beat. I still feel like we’re the team to beat, regardless of how teams are stacked up.”