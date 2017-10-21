Cubs fire pitching coach Chris Bosio: report

After spending six years on the North Side, pitching coach Chris Bosio’s time with the Cubs is up.

The Cubs fired Bosio, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Saturday morning.

Jim Hickey, who is the Cardinals top candidate for the same position and was manager Joe Maddon’s pitching coach for the Rays for nine years, is someone on the Cubs’ radar, according to Nightengale.

The move appears to be Maddon’s decision.

Maddon had a strong vote of confidence for his entire staff after the season ended. When asked about the possibility of Hickey joining his staff, Maddon said “no.”

“The staff’s done a great job,” Maddon said Wednesday. “Our staff’s been awesome. And it’s a tight knit group. There’s a lot of synergy involved.”

Theo Epstein said the decision would ultimately be Maddon’s.

“Rest assured, every coach that [Joe] wants back he will have back,” Epstein said in a press conference Friday.

Bosio, who is one of the most respected pitching coaches in baseball, started as the Cubs pitching coach in 2012 and kept the position despite three manager changes. He was instrumental in helping Jake Arrieta resurge as an elite pitcher and Kyle Hendricks develop into the reliable starter he is today. Arrieta received the 2015 Cy Young award and Hendricks was the MLB’s ERA leader in 2016 (2.13 ERA).

The Cubs pitching staff struggled with command this year, especially in the bullpen. The staff’s 554 walks ranked 10th in the National League, up from 495.

