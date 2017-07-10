Cubs lineup for Game 2 of NLDS

WASHINGTON — The Cubs stacked their lineup with right-handed hitters for Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday (4:38 CST, TBS, 670-AM).

Here’s how Joe Maddon wrote it out for their game against the Nationals and left-hander Gio Gonzalez: Albert Almora, CF; Kris Bryant, 3B; Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Willson Contreras, C; Addison Russell, SS; Ben Zobrist, RF; Javy Baez, 2B; Ian Happ, LF.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester will oppose Gonzalez as the Cubs look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best of five series. Game 3 is Monday at Wrigley Field.

Against Nats right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who was dominant in the Cubs’ 3-0 victory in Game 1, Maddon started an all-lefty swinging outfield of Kyle Schwarber in left field, Jason Heyward in center and the switch-hitting Zobrist in right.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon watches his team take batting practice before the start of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ORG XMIT: NAT209

Here’s how the Nats will line up against Lester:

Turner SS, Harper RF, Rendon 3B, Murphy 2B, Zimmerman 1B, Werth LF, Wieters C, Taylor CF, Gonzalez P