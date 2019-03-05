Cubs’ reworked deal with Brad Brach underscores 2019 financial, bullpen limits

MESA, Ariz. – Turns out the Cubs spent even less on players during the winter than originally thought.

And the story behind reclaiming $1.35 million in guaranteed 2019 money from their original deal with reliever Brad Brach might offer insight into both the state of their bullpen as well as just how tight team president Theo Epstein’s 2019 payroll budget is.

Brach agreed to a deal that paid $3 million in base salary this year plus a mutual option for 2020 that included a $1.35 million buyout that made the minimum value of the deal $4.35 million.

But after blood tests as part of Brach’s physical detected the Epstein-Barr virus, or mononucleosis, the Cubs leveraged the deal down to a $1.65 million base for 2019, also reducing the club and player ends of the option as well as the buyout (now $100,000).

Brach pitching for the Braves in 2018.

As far as Brach’s concerned, what the unexpected test result showed was an Epstein-Discount virus.

“Yeah, I know, right?” he said.

“Obviously, it pissed me off, but there was nothing I could do,” said Brach, whose previous physicals were clean and who says he feels good now.

It’s an unusual case. But when it comes to what they reclaimed from Brach’s original deal, it’s less than the Cubs have spent on fliers for Tommy John rehab guys who never pitched for them ($3 million last year on Drew Smyly, for one).

And it seems no coincidence that right about the same time they renegotiated Brach’s deal, they signed left-hander Xavier Cedeno for a contract that could pay him up to $1.2 million – or a sum potentially covered by the Brach discount.

Brach, who had five other similar offers when he accepted the Cubs original offer, was stuck. He talked with his agent but surmised that going back to one of the other suitors wouldn’t be any better once he “failed” the Cubs’ physical.

“I’m still happy to be here,” he said, “but it’s just kind of unfortunate. Theo told me, `I’m sorry that this is the way the relationship is starting out.’ But I understand where they’re coming from. It just sucks.”

Sources confirmed the renegotiated deal first reported by The Athletic and provided more details, including reductions in the team option from $6.5 million to $5 million and the player option from $2.65 million to $1.35 million. He also receives bonuses in 2019 for one day on the active 25-man roster ($350,000), 120 days ($500,000) and 150 days ($500,000) – which could recoup his originally negotiated base.

The financial restrictions illustrated by the Brach episode and last-minute Cedeno signing go hand-in-glove with bullpen concerns that might yet come back to bite the Cubs because the front office didn’t have the flexibility to make stronger moves.

Brach’s mono is dormant now, but it’s harder to predict if and when that could change. Cedeno has been bothered by a sore left wrist since he joined the team.

Closer Brandon Morrow (elbow) already is expected to miss the first month of the season as he continues rehab.

Steve Cishek seems fine early in camp, but he’s coming off 80 appearances in 2018 – a career high by 11 – as he heads into his 10th season. Carl Edwards Jr. has walked nearly five batters per nine innings in his career. And even reliable, consistent Pedro Strop is coming off a season-ending hamstring injury.

“If we had signed one big name, all of a sudden this bullpen would have been viewed entirely differently,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I like the fact that Brandon’s saying, `I’m feeling good.’ So now you keep it together, you learn your bullpen between now and when he gets back, and then you have a pretty good shot to have a really outstanding bullpen.”

Until then, even their $4.35 million addition turns out to be a $1.75 million addition.

“I feel great now, and I can’t worry about it now,” Brach said. “It’s water under the bridge. I’m confident I’m going to help the team this year a lot.”