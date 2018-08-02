Cubs suffer setback against last-place Padres

Catcher Willson Contreras eludes the tag of Padres catcher Austin Hedges to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning Thursday at Wrigley Field. David Banks/Getty Images

Locked in a dogfight at the top of the Central Division, the Cubs got a well-timed respite from the major-league schedule: Seven consecutive games against last-place teams.

Or did they?

“It doesn’t matter, because we’ve earned it where everybody is going to play their best games against teams like us,” right fielder Jason Heyward said before the Cubs fell to the Padres 6-1 on an idyllic Thursday night at Wrigley Field. “It’s not easy, because you’re getting better competition all the way around and better competition means it’s not as easy to come out on the winning side. But as far as that goes, we wouldn’t have it any other way. You want to win the World Series, so you want everything that comes with that.”

The Padres, who entered the game with the worst record in the National League at 42-68, proved Heyward’s point. Behind a stellar pitching performance from starter Robbie Erlin and a three-run home run from Austin Hedges, the Padres took the opener of the four-game series.

Locked in a scoreless tie, the Cubs broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning when Willson Contreras made an acrobatic slide at home on a fielder’s choice groundout by Mike Montgomery to elude the tag by catcher Austin Hedges.

Meanwhile, Montgomery shut down the Padres despite yielding seven hits and two walks in 5⅓ innings. It marked the 12th time in as many starts this season that the left-hander worked at least five innings. After a one-out walk in the fifth, Montgomery departed in favor of Jesse Chavez, who promptly gave up a single to Christian Villanueva and then a long homer to Hedges to give the Padres a 3-1 advantage. Eric Hosmer made it 4-1 with an RBI single in the seventh and A.J. Ellis and Manuel Margot each knocked in runs in the eighth.

RELATED STORIES

• Cubs closer Brandon Morrow takes step forward in recovery

• Cole Hamels strikes out nine, beats Pirates in Cubs debut

Erlin went five innings and allowed one run on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts. The Padres bullpen took it from there.

Whether the Cubs hold off the Brewers, Pirates and Cardinals in the Central remains to be seen, but Heyward and his teammates know it won’t be easy, especially if they don’t play with razor-sharp focus each time they take the field.

“We’re battling with that whole division,” Heyward said. “The teams are very familiar with each other and the competition is that good.”

If manager Joe Maddon has anything to say about it, taking their collective foot off the gas against struggling teams won’t be an issue for the Cubs.

“You shouldn’t have to play the 1927 Yankees to get up for the game,” Maddon said. “You should be able to show up as professionals and realize how these games matter and that you just can’t take anybody or anything for granted. I want to believe we’re there.

“I can’t deny that I’ve seen us play maybe to the level of our competition and it’s probably happened this year at some point,” Maddon added. “But … I’m in the dugout, I listen and I watch them and that’s not part of where we’re at right now. I think we’re treating everything with a sameness that’s good.”

After the Padres leave town following the four-game series, the Cubs will welcome the Royals to the Friendly Confines. Kansas City has the second-worst record in the American League at 34-74. If the Cubs were ever to look beyond teams, it would be the Padres and Royals.

“It’s something to guard against, I cannot deny that,” Maddon said. “But I want to believe we’re getting past that.”