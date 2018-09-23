Federer, Zverev lead Team Europe to Laver Cup victory at the United Center

Roger Federer and Team Europe celebrate with the Laver Cup trophy Sunday night at the United Center. Jim Young/AP

Alexander Zverev beat former Illinois tennis player Kevin Anderson as Team Europe beat Team World 13-8 in the second edition of the Laver Cup on Sunday night at the United Center.

Zverev won the final five points to defeat Anderson 6-7, 7-5, (10-7).

“Obviously it was an amazing feeling,” Zverev said. “So special to clinch it for us guys and Europe. It’s great how it ended.”

A total of 93,584 fans turned out to watch the Laver Cup over three days, making it one of the largest single sporting events to be held at the United Center.

Anderson, who lost in the Wimbledon finals this year, said Sunday night’s setback affected more than just him.

“You’re playing for something different. You feel like you didn’t come through for the team,” he said.

Had Anderson won, Nick Kyrgios of the World team would have played Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in a deciding singles match. But it was not necessary because the European team had reached 13 points.

Roger Federer earlier put Team Europe ahead by saving three match points for a 6-7, 7-6, (10-7) victory over John Isner.

Isner staggered Federer with a body serve that caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to stumble early in the match. But Federer regrouped and fought off two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before capturing the deciding 10-point tiebreaker used in the Laver Cup.

In the opening doubles match, Jack Sock and Isner saved two match points in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Federer and Zverev 4-6, 7-6, (11-9).

Team Europe won the first Laver Cup last year in Prague. The tournament moves to Geneva, Switzerland, next year.